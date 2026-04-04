Aggies Pull Away from Blue Hens to Clinch Series Sweep

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico –NM State (14-16, 6-6 CUSA) pulled away with a decisive four‑run seventh inning Saturday afternoon at Presley Askew Field at Johnson Stadium, earning a 7-2 victory over Delaware (10-22, 1-11 CUSA) to secure the series sweep and move back to .500 in Conference USA play.

Delaware struck first, scoring single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. NM State got on the board in the bottom of the third when Brandon Clizbe tripled and later scored on Camden Kaufman’s sacrifice fly to cut the deficit in half.

The Aggies evened the score in the fourth, loading the bases with walks before Clizbe drew a bases‑loaded free pass to force home Easton Rulli. NM State then took its first lead of the game in the fifth when Aidan Taclas scored on a balk.

NM State broke the game open in the seventh. Kaufman doubled to lead off the inning before Steve Solorzano launched a two‑run home run down the left‑field line. The Aggies added two more in the frame as Boston Vest tallied his third sacrifice fly of the weekend and Rulli came home on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 7-2.

On the mound, Jack Turner earned the win with five strong innings, allowing two runs while striking out four. Jake Carvajal and Dylan Weekly followed with scoreless relief to close out the game.

Offensively, Taclas paced the Aggies with three hits, while Solorzano drove in two runs with his seventh‑inning homer and Kaufman finished with two hits and an RBI.

NOTABLES

With a combined 33 runs over the three-gamer series, the Aggies matched their highest run output in a series against a Conference USA opponent since joining the league in 2024.

Jack Turner’s five-inning outing marked the longest by an Aggie starter this season and equaled his effort against Towson on Feb. 22 for the longest outing of any Aggie arm this year.

Brandon Clizbe collected his second triple of the season, moving the Aggies’ season total to a nation’s-leading 17. He also becomes the sixth Aggie with multiple triples this year.

Aidan Taclas logged his 10th multi-hit game of the season to join Steve Solorzano as the only other Aggie to have 10 or more multi-hit performances this year.

Both Solorzano and Easton Rulli pushed their hitting streak to 13 games, marking the longest hit streaks of any Aggies this year. Rulli has also now reached base safely in 22 consecutive games to pace all Aggies. Meanwhile, Solorzano is riding a 17-game reached base streak to sit one game shy of the longest reached base streak of his career.

Solorzano recorded his team-leading 11th multi-RBI game of the year.

The Aggies are now 13-3 when producing at least seven runs.

With the win, NM State has now won seven of its last eight at home. During this stretch the Aggies are outscoring their opponents 106-54 and are hitting .382 as a team, while holding opponents to a .271 average.