Sarah Stier // Getty Images

The top draft pick from every country in NBA history

Rui Hachimura with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

The 2023 NBA draft may not be happening until June 22, but there’s already plenty of hype over it, and for good reason. While many teams will be vying for playoff seeding, those that had lackluster seasons will be fighting over something else: the #1 draft pick.

French player Victor Wembanyama is projected to go first in the 2023 draft. The 7-foot-4, 229-pound 18-year-old is being eyed for his ability to create a shot off the dribble, finish above the rim, run the fast break (which is not easy for someone that size), hit step-back 3s, and an 8-foot wingspan suited for blocking shots. This impressive skill set led LeBron James to declare Wembanyama “a generational talent.”

If he does go #1, Wembanyama will be the first Frenchman to be selected first in the NBA draft. International players abide by slightly different rules than their American counterparts, with the main difference being they have to turn 19 during that calendar year to be draft-eligible. If they go undrafted by age 23, they can only join the NBA through free agency. Wembanyama turned 19 on Jan. 4, 2023.

Though a number of international players have been selected high in previous NBA drafts, U.S.-born athletes have gone #1 in 63 of the 76 drafts. The remaining 13 top picks have been split between eight different countries. In total, 76 countries outside of the U.S. have had a player selected in the NBA draft who went on to play at least one game.

OLBG compiled a list of the top draft picks for every country that has sent a player to the NBA using data from Basketball-Reference. Only international players who played at least one NBA game were included. Players who were drafted but didn’t play in the NBA were omitted. Player nationality is based on country of birth, as per the structure of the Basketball-Reference data. Countries are sorted alphabetically.



Sarah Stier // Getty Images

Angola

Bruno Fernando with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatu.

– Highest drafted player: Bruno Fernando

– Year drafted: 2019

– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– College: University of Maryland

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 34



Mitchell Leff // Getty Images

Argentina

Leandro Bolmaro dribbles the ball during a game at the Wells Fargo Center.

– Highest drafted player: Leandro Bolmaro

– Year drafted: 2020

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 23



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Australia

Ben Simmons with Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted players: Andrew Bogut, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

– Years drafted: 2005 (Bogut), 2011 (Irving), 2016 (Simmons)

– Teams: Milwaukee Bucks (Bogut), Cleveland Cavaliers (Irving), Philadelphia 76ers (Simmons)

– Colleges: University of Utah (Bogut), Duke University (Irving), Louisiana State University (Simmons)

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Rick Madonik // Getty Images

Austria

Jakob Poeltl looking at his jersey in a gym at BioSteel Centre.

– Highest drafted player: Jakob Pöltl

– Year drafted: 2016

– Team: Toronto Raptors

– College: University of Utah

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 9



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Bahamas

Deandre Ayton with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted players: Mychal Thompson, Deandre Ayton

– Years drafted: 1978 (Thompson), 2018 (Ayton)

– Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (Thompson), Phoenix Suns (Ayton)

– Colleges: University of Minnesota (Thompson), University of Arizona (Ayton)

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Belgium

Frank Ntilikina on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Frank Ntilikina

– Year drafted: 2017

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 8



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dragan Bender with Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Dragan Bender

– Year drafted: 2016

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 4



Tom Pennington // Getty Images

Brazil

Nene Hilario Houston Rockets Media Day portrait.

– Highest drafted player: Nenê Hilário

– Year drafted: 2002

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 7



Sporting News Archive // Getty Images

Bulgaria

Georgi Glouchkov of the phoenix suns in action and portrait.

– Highest drafted player: Georgi Glouchkov

– Year drafted: 1985

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: None

– Round drafted: 7

– Overall pick: 148



Angel Martinez// Getty Images

Cabo Verde

Walter Tavares on the court in Madrid, Spain.

– Highest drafted player: Edy Tavares

– Year drafted: 2014

– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 43



Mitchell Leff // Getty Images

Cameroon

Joel Embiid shoots the basketball.

– Highest drafted player: Joel Embiid

– Year drafted: 2014

– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– College: University of Kansas

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Nick Laham // Getty Images

Canada

Andrew Wiggins poses for a portrait during the 2014 NBA rookie photo shoot.

– Highest drafted players: Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett

– Years drafted: 2014 (Wiggins), 2013 (Bennett)

– Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (Wiggins), Cleveland Cavaliers (Bennett)

– Colleges: University of Kansas (Wiggins), UNLV (Bennett)

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Sporting News Archive // Getty Images

China

Yao Ming shoots the basketball during a game.

– Highest drafted player: Yao Ming

– Year drafted: 2002

– Team: Houston Rockets

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images

Congo

Serge Ibaka dunks the ball during a game in Los Angeles.

– Highest drafted player: Serge Ibaka

– Year drafted: 2008

– Team: Seattle SuperSonics

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 24



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Croatia

Mario Hezonja on court at Madison Square Garden.

– Highest drafted player: Mario Hezonja

– Year drafted: 2015

– Team: Orlando Magic

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 5



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Czechia

Jan Vesely shaking hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern.

– Highest drafted player: Jan Veselý

– Year drafted: 2011

– Team: Washington Wizards

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 6



The Sporting News // Getty Images

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dikembe Mutombo during a game at The Omni Coliseum.

– Highest drafted player: Dikembe Mutombo

– Year drafted: 1991

– Team: Denver Nuggets

– College: Georgetown University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 4



DAN LEVINE // Getty Images

Denmark

Interior shot of Key Arena in Seattle.

– Highest drafted player: Lars Hansen

– Year drafted: 1976

– Team: Chicago Bulls

– College: University of Washington

– Round drafted: 3

– Overall pick: 37



Chris McGrath // Getty Images

Dominican Republic

Al Horford celebrates after he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.

– Highest drafted player: Al Horford

– Year drafted: 2007

– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– College: University of Florida

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Porter Binks // Getty Images

Egypt

Close up of network analyst Alaa Abdelnaby before a game.

– Highest drafted player: Alaa Abdelnaby

– Year drafted: 1990

– Team: Portland Trail Blazers

– College: Duke University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 25



Mark Dadswell // Getty Images

Estonia

Martin Muursepp puts pressure on an opposing player during a game.

– Highest drafted player: Martin Müürsepp

– Year drafted: 1996

– Team: Utah Jazz

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 25



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Finland

Lauri Markkanen on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Lauri Markkanen

– Year drafted: 2017

– Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

– College: University of Arizona

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 7



Rick Stewart // Getty Images

France

Dominique Wilkins prepares to shoot a free throw during a game.

– Highest drafted player: Dominique Wilkins

– Year drafted: 1982

– Team: Utah Jazz

– College: University of Georgia

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Al Bello // Getty Images

French Guiana

Kevin Seraphin with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Kevin Séraphin

– Year drafted: 2010

– Team: Chicago Bulls

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 17



Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images

Gabon

Stephane Lasme and others pose with their native country flags during Warriors media day.

– Highest drafted player: Stéphane Lasme

– Year drafted: 2007

– Team: Golden State Warriors

– College: University of Massachusetts

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 46



STAN HONDA // Getty Images

Georgia

Nikoloz Tskitishvili celebrates with family members.

– Highest drafted player: Nikoloz Tskitishvili

– Year drafted: 2002

– Team: Denver Nuggets

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 5



Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

Germany

Shawn Bradley points on the court during a game at the Reunion Arena.

– Highest drafted player: Shawn Bradley

– Year drafted: 1993

– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– College: Brigham Young University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 2



John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald // Getty Images

Ghana

Ben Bentil smiling, wearing a Celtics cap.

– Highest drafted player: Ben Bentil

– Year drafted: 2016

– Team: Boston Celtics

– College: Providence College

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 51



Jonathan Daniel // Getty Images

Great Britain

Ben Gordon on the court during a game at the United Center in Chicago.

– Highest drafted player: Ben Gordon

– Year drafted: 2004

– Team: Chicago Bulls

– College: UConn

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Greece

Georgios Papagiannis with Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Georgios Papagiannis

– Year drafted: 2016

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 13



Icon Sports Wire // Getty Images

Guadeloupe

Mickael Pietrus during a game at Oakland Arena.

– Highest drafted player: Mickaël Piétrus

– Year drafted: 2003

– Team: Golden State Warriors

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 11



Sarah Stier // Getty Images

Guinea

Sekou Doumbouya with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Sekou Doumbouya

– Year drafted: 2019

– Team: Detroit Pistons

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 15



Robert Laberge // Getty Images

Haiti

Olden Polynice during a game at the Staples Center arena.

– Highest drafted player: Olden Polynice

– Year drafted: 1987

– Team: Chicago Bulls

– College: University of Virginia

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 8



Abbie Parr // Getty Images

Iceland

A view of the Portland Trail Blazers logo at Moda Center.

– Highest drafted player: Pétur Guðmundsson

– Year drafted: 1981

– Team: Portland Trail Blazers

– College: University of Washington

– Round drafted: 3

– Overall pick: 61



Patrick Smith // Getty Images

Israel

Deni Avdija dribbles the ball during a game in Washington, DC.

– Highest drafted player: Deni Avdija

– Year drafted: 2020

– Team: Washington Wizards

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 9



Chris Chambers // Getty Images

Italy

Andrea Bargnani during warm up at Madison Square Garden.

– Highest drafted player: Andrea Bargnani

– Year drafted: 2006

– Team: Toronto Raptors

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Jamaica

Patrick Ewing on the court during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

– Highest drafted player: Patrick Ewing

– Year drafted: 1985

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: Georgetown University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Sarah Stier // Getty Images

Japan

Rui Hachimura with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Rui Hachimura

– Year drafted: 2019

– Team: University of Washington

– College: Gonzaga University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 9



Elsa // Getty Images

Latvia

Kristaps Porzingis meets with Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Kristaps Porziņģis

– Year drafted: 2015

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 4



Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Lebanon

Rony Seikaly ready to pass the ball during an game at the Miami Arena.

– Highest drafted player: Rony Seikaly

– Year drafted: 1988

– Team: Miami Heat

– College: Syracuse University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 9



Rene Johnston // Getty Images

Lithuania

Jonas Valaciunas holding his number 17 jersey.

– Highest drafted player: Jonas Valančiūnas

– Year drafted: 2011

– Team: Toronto Raptors

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 5



Doug Pensinger // Getty Images

Luxembourg

Steve Blake attempts a one handed lay up shot during a game.

– Highest drafted player: Alvin Jones

– Year drafted: 2001

– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– College: Georgia Tech

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 57



Nick Laham // Getty Images

Mali

Cheick Diallo of the New Orleans Pelicans poses during the 2016 NBA Rookie Photoshoot.

– Highest drafted player: Cheick Diallo

– Year drafted: 2016

– Team: Los Angeles Clippers

– College: University of Kansas

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 33



Lisa Blumenfeld // Getty Images

Martinique

Ronny Turiaf during a game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– Highest drafted player: Ronny Turiaf

– Year drafted: 2005

– Team: Los Angeles Lakers

– College: Gonzaga University

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 37



Doug Pensinger // Getty Images

Mexico

Eduardo Najera during a game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

– Highest drafted player: Eduardo Nájera

– Year drafted: 2000

– Team: Houston Rockets

– College: University of Oklahoma

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 38



Ken Faught // Getty Images

Montenegro

Alek Radojevic towers above media members while giving interviews.

– Highest drafted player: Aleksandar Radojević

– Year drafted: 1999

– Team: Toronto Raptors

– College: Barton County Community College

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 12



Mark Junge // Getty Images

Morocco

Mike Flynn shoots a driving layup during a game at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado.

– Highest drafted player: Mike Flynn

– Year drafted: 1975

– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– College: University of Kentucky

– Round drafted: 7

– Overall pick: 113



Mitchell Layton // Getty Images

Netherlands

Rik Smits warming up before a game at Capital Centre.

– Highest drafted player: Rik Smits

– Year drafted: 1988

– Team: Indiana Pacers

– College: Marist College

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 2



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

New Zealand

Steven Adams with NBA Commissioner David Stern after Adams was drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Steven Adams

– Year drafted: 2013

– Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

– College: University of Pittsburgh

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 12



Tom Hauck // Getty Images

Nigeria

Michael Olowokandi dribbles the ball during a game at the Staples Center.

– Highest drafted players: Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Olowokandi

– Years drafted: 1984 (Olajuwon), 1998 (Olowokandi)

– Teams: Houston Rockets (Olajuwon), Los Angeles Clippers (Olowokandi)

– Colleges: University of Houston (Olajuwon), University of the Pacific (Olowokandi)

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

North Macedonia

Cedi Osman in action during a game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

– Highest drafted player: Cedi Osman

– Year drafted: 2015

– Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

– College: None

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 31



Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Panama

Rolando Blackman walking off the court during a game at the Capital Centre.

– Highest drafted player: Rolando Blackman

– Year drafted: 1981

– Team: Dallas Mavericks

– College: Kansas State University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 9



Rodolfo Molina // Getty Images

Poland

Maciej Lampe during a game at the Palasport.

– Highest drafted player: Maciej Lampe

– Year drafted: 2003

– Team: New York Knicks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 30



Thearon W. Henderson // Getty Images

Portugal

Neemias Queta preparing to shoot the ball during a game at Chase Center.

– Highest drafted player: Neemias Queta

– Year drafted: 2021

– Team: Sacramento Kings

– College: Utah State University

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 39



Casey Sykes // Getty Images

Puerto Rico

The Atlanta Hawks logo on the court at State Farm Arena.

– Highest drafted player: Butch Lee

– Year drafted: 1978

– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– College: Marquette University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 10



Paul Natkin // Getty Images

Romania

Ernie Grunfeld shoots the ball during a game at Madison Square Garden.

– Highest drafted player: Ernie Grunfeld

– Year drafted: 1977

– Team: Milwaukee Bucks

– College: University of Tennessee

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 11



Lisa Blumenfeld // Getty Images

Russia

Kevin Martin drives to the basket during a game at Staples Center.

– Highest drafted player: Yaroslav Korolev

– Year drafted: 2005

– Team: Los Angeles Clippers

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 12



Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Adonal Foyle shoots the ball during a game at McAffee Coliseum.

– Highest drafted player: Adonal Foyle

– Year drafted: 1997

– Team: Golden State Warriors

– College: Colgate University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 8



Al Bello // Getty Images

Senegal

Kwame Brown with Desagana Diop have a conversation during the draft.

– Highest drafted player: DeSagana Diop

– Year drafted: 2001

– Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 8



Christian Petersen // Getty Images

Serbia

Darko Milicic shoots a free throw during a game at US Airways Center.

– Highest drafted player: Darko Miličić

– Year drafted: 2003

– Team: Detroit Pistons

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 2



Icon Sports Wire // Getty Images

Slovakia

Rockets floor logo at the Toyota Center.

– Highest drafted player: Richard Petruška

– Year drafted: 1993

– Team: Houston Rockets

– College: UCLA

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 46



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Slovenia

Luka Doncic with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Luka Dončić

– Year drafted: 2018

– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Christian Petersen // Getty Images

South Africa

Steve Nash shooting the ball during a game at US Airways Center.

– Highest drafted player: Steve Nash

– Year drafted: 1996

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: Santa Clara University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 15



KARIM JAAFAR // Getty Images

South Korea

Ha Seung-Jin during a game at the al-Gharrafa hall in Doha.

– Highest drafted player: Ha Seung-Jin

– Year drafted: 2004

– Team: Portland Trail Blazers

– College: None

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 46



EVAN HURD PHOTOGRAPHY // Getty Images

South Sudan

Luol Deng poses for a photo with the ball during his rookie photoshoot.

– Highest drafted player: Luol Deng

– Year drafted: 2004

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: Duke University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 7



Lars Baron // Getty Images

Spain

Pau Gaso during a game at the North Greenwich Arena.

– Highest drafted player: Pau Gasol

– Year drafted: 2001

– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Elsa // Getty Images

Sudan

Bol Bol poses for a photo with the ball during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

– Highest drafted player: Bol Bol

– Year drafted: 2019

– Team: Miami Heat

– College: University of Oregon

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 44



Jim McIsaac // Getty Images

Sweden

Jeffery Taylor in action during a game at Barclays Center.

– Highest drafted player: Jeffery Taylor

– Year drafted: 2012

– Team: Charlotte Hornets

– College: Vanderbilt University

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 31



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Switzerland

Enes Kanter greets NBA Commissioner David Stern.

– Highest drafted player: Enes Kanter

– Year drafted: 2011

– Team: Utah Jazz

– College: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 3



Nick Laham // Getty Images

Taiwan

NBA Commissioner David Stern shakes hands with Joe Alexander during the 2008 NBA Draft.

– Highest drafted player: Joe Alexander

– Year drafted: 2008

– Team: Milwaukee Bucks

– College: West Virginia University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 8



Jim McIsaac // Getty Images

Tanzania

Hasheem Thabeet is congratulated during the 2009 NBA Draft.

– Highest drafted player: Hasheem Thabeet

– Year drafted: 2009

– Team: Memphis Grizzlies

– College: UConn

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 2



Getty Images North America

Trinidad and Tobago

Carl Herrera speaks with a reporter.

– Highest drafted player: Carl Herrera

– Year drafted: 1990

– Team: Miami Heat

– College: University of Houston

– Round drafted: 2

– Overall pick: 30



Arturo Holmes // Getty Images

Turkey

Alperen Sengun poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft.

– Highest drafted players: Hedo Türkoğlu, Alperen Şengün

– Years drafted: 2000 (Türkoğlu), 2021 (Şengün)

– Teams: Sacramento Kings (Türkoğlu), Oklahoma City Thunder (Şengün)

– Colleges: None

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 16



J Pat Carter // Getty Images

U.S. Virgin Islands

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during a game.

– Highest drafted player: Tim Duncan

– Year drafted: 1997

– Team: San Antonio Spurs

– College: Wake Forest University

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 1



Mike Stobe // Getty Images

Ukraine

Alex Len with NBA Commissioner David Stern after he was was drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Alex Len

– Year drafted: 2013

– Team: Phoenix Suns

– College: University of Maryland

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 5



Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post // Getty Images

Venezuela

Greivis Vasquez hugs NBA Commissioner David Stern after he was drafted.

– Highest drafted player: Greivis Vásquez

– Year drafted: 2010

– Team: Memphis Grizzlies

– College: University of Maryland

– Round drafted: 1

– Overall pick: 28

This story originally appeared on OLBG and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.