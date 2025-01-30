Nickola_Che // Shutterstock

5 unexpected foods and drinks that keep the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles flying high

When you think of the food that powers a winning NFL football team, you might picture massive plates of steak and endless hard-boiled eggs.

But for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, performance nutrition goes way beyond the usual suspects. The team’s chefs and dietitians carefully plan every meal to maximize energy, endurance, and recovery.

“Nutrition is key to having energy, stamina, and longevity on the field,” team chef James Sirles told MyFitnessPal. “A lot of factors go into fine-tuning an elite athlete’s nutritional needs … Players understand how big of a role nutrition plays in keeping them strong.”

And some of the Eagles’ MVP foods are not what you’d think. Here are five of the unexpected foods and drinks that give the Eagles an edge on and off the field:

1. Quinoa for Breakfast

Move over, oatmeal. Quinoa is the star ingredient in the Eagles’ morning meals.

“Quinoa is a staple in the Eagles’ breakfast rotation because of its versatility and nutrient density,” says Sirles. Some players opt for a protein-packed breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables, and avocado, while others enjoy it as a warm, nutty porridge with almond milk, fresh berries, and honey.

You can also use quinoa to make healthier versions of breakfast classics like pancakes, muffins, and hash.

“Quinoa is a key player because it delivers complete protein and slow-digesting carbs to fuel morning workouts or recovery sessions,” Sirles explains.

2. Beet Juice for Endurance

When they’re parched or need a pick-me-up, the players don’t always turn to sports drinks or protein shakes. They reach for beet juice.

You read that right: One of the team’s go-to beverages is red beet juice.

“It’s a favorite among the players because it’s rich in nitrates, which improve blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles, boosting stamina and endurance,” says Sirles.

That’s a big benefit for players who need to sustain peak performance throughout long, high-intensity games.

3. Tart Cherry Juice for Recovery

There’s another important but unusual juice in rotation for the players. Tart cherry juice.

“This anti-inflammatory powerhouse is a secret weapon for reducing muscle soreness and improving sleep quality, which is crucial for recovery during a busy season,” says Sirles.

Plus, its natural anti-inflammatory properties help players bounce back faster from grueling workouts and games, keeping them ready for whatever comes next in the season.





MyFitnessPal

4. Kimchi and Sauerkraut for Gut Health

Fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut might not be the first things you associate with football, but these traditional cabbage dishes help give Eagle’s players an edge.

“Fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which support gut health and immune function. A healthy gut is vital for absorbing nutrients and keeping players game-ready,” says Sirles.

“The human gut microbiota does more than digest food—it plays a critical role in athletic performance,” says Melissa Jaeger, a dietitian and the Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal.

“Our gut supports nutrient absorption, metabolism, and plays a role in regulating inflammation, all of which are essential for helping athletes like the Eagles perform at their best,” she explains.

5. Sweet Potatoes for Steady Energy

“These are a go-to complex carbohydrate for sustained energy. They’re included in pre-game meals to help players avoid energy crashes and maintain focus throughout the game,” Sirles said.

They’re also packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants to support overall health. Whether mashed, roasted, or baked into a side dish, sweet potatoes help players maintain focus and stamina through all four quarters and into overtime.

The Eagles’ Nutrition Staples

Beyond these unexpected picks, the Eagles’ cafeteria is always stocked with the basics of great nutrition, including:

Lean protein: Grilled chicken and salmon are must-haves for muscle recovery and repair.

Greek yogurt: High in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt is a go-to snack, often paired with granola, nuts, or seeds for added nutrients and crunch.

Trail mix and protein bars: These convenient, portable snacks keep players energized between meals.

Fruit with nut butter: Bananas, apples, and oranges paired with almond or peanut butter provide a quick, nutrient-dense energy boost.

Hydration stations: Water, electrolyte-enhanced drinks, and smoothies are always within reach to help players stay hydrated and replenish lost nutrients.

While the rest of us might not be training for the big game, there’s plenty to learn from the Eagles’ approach to nutrition.

Adding all of these powerhouse foods to your own diet (and tracking your meals to help optimize nutrition) could help improve energy, recovery, and overall health—just like the pros.

This story was reviewed by Katherine Basbaum, MS, RD.

This story was produced by MyFitnessPal and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.