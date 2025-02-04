Gabe Meyers // MyFitnessPal

Rising star Cooper DeJean reveals what it’s like being a rookie on the Philadelphia Eagles

If you watched the Philadelphia Eagles this season, you may have heard one new name quite a few times: Cooper DeJean.

As a rookie cornerback and punt returner for the Eagles, DeJean made a reputation for himself in 2024. In 16 game appearances—nine of them as a starter—he racked up 51 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. Now, he stands on the brink of something most players only ever dream of: winning a championship ring.

Before the big Game Day, DeJean caught up with MyFitnessPal to reflect on his first season in Philly, and how he’s preparing physically and mentally to cement his place in Eagles history.

Q: What’s it like being part of the Philadelphia Eagles, especially during a season when you’re making a push for the Championship?

A: It’s an incredible experience. The energy in Philly is electric, and when we’re on a Championship run, the entire city feels like it’s behind us. The locker room is buzzing, and the team chemistry is at an all-time high. Everyone’s locked in and focused on the same goal, and it’s an honor to be part of something so special.

Q: How does the culture in Philadelphia and among the Eagles’ fanbase motivate you as a player?

A: Philly fans are next level—they’re passionate, loyal, and they hold us accountable. You can feel their energy on game day, and it drives you to give everything you’ve got. You don’t just play for the team; you play for the city.

Q: What role does nutrition play in your performance, especially during a long season with tough games?

A: Nutrition is everything—it’s the foundation for how I perform. Without the right fuel, I can’t bring my best to the field. It’s not just about energy; it’s about recovery, focus, and staying healthy through a grueling schedule.





MyFitnessPal

Q: As a cornerback and punt returner, what are your unique nutritional needs, and how do you manage them?

A: My position is all about speed, agility, and quick recovery. I need fast-burning carbs for explosive energy and a solid balance of protein to help with muscle repair, especially after high-intensity plays. Staying light but strong is key for me, so I focus on lean proteins, fresh vegetables, and healthy fats to keep my energy up without feeling weighed down. MyFitnessPal helps me and my team track all of that so that I’m ready for practice and game-day demands.

Q: Are there any specific foods or meals you swear by to stay in peak condition for your role?

A: I’m a big fan of lighter, energy-packed meals before games—like oatmeal with almond butter, bananas, and honey for a good carb boost. After games or practice, I focus on recovery meals like grilled chicken, sweet potatoes, and spinach. Staying hydrated is also huge for me, so I’m constantly drinking water and adding electrolytes when needed.

Q: When the stakes are this high, how do you balance the physical grind with maintaining peak mental focus?

A: It’s all about routine. Nutrition, sleep, and the mental game are huge. I make sure I’m getting the right fuel, keeping my recovery on point, and taking time to mentally reset. The mental game is just as important as the physical or nutritional, especially at this level.

Q: Looking ahead to the big game, what do you think will be the biggest challenge for you as a player and for the team as a whole?

A: The biggest challenge is maintaining that razor-sharp focus and physical explosiveness through the whole game. As a cornerback, I have to be ready to lock down my assignment on every play, and as a punt returner, I’m constantly thinking about positioning and making split-second decisions. But I can’t let the moment get too big. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but at the end of the day, it’s just another game. We’ve been preparing for this all season, so it’s about sticking to what we know, trusting our preparation, and leaving it all on the field.

Will DeJean help the Eagles add a championship title to their name for the second time in the past decade? You’ll have to watch them battle it out against the defending champs on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT to find out.

This story was produced by MyFitnessPal and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.