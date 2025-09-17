Athletes Untapped

Parents face a debate: Should kids specialize in one sport or play many?

Parents today are faced with a tough call. Should you allow your child to invest all of their time and energy into one sport, typically in hopes of building a college or pro future? Or do you let your child bounce between different sports every season?

It’s a conversation happening in minivans, living rooms, and community fields nationwide. And while both paths have their benefits, more experts — and more families — are swinging the pendulum back toward playing multiple sports. Athletes Untapped highlights what experts and pro athletes have to say about the matter.

What Experts Recommend

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises steering clear of early sport specialization — particularly before ages 14-15 — and emphasizes the importance of rest. A University of California, San Francisco study reinforces the benefits of playing multiple sports: Among NBA first-round draft picks, those who were multisport athletes in high school appeared in a greater percentage of games and were less likely to sustain major injuries than peers who specialized early. Likewise, the International Olympic Committee supports multisport participation as part of healthy youth athletic development. Their consensus guidelines recommend that children sample a variety of sports to foster well-rounded athleticism, reduce the risk of repetitive overuse injuries, and build resilience long-term.

Pro Athletes Speak Out

Chipper Jones

MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones has been outspoken about the dangers of pushing kids into early specialization. He’s emphasized that playing multiple sports builds different disciplines, keeps kids healthier, and avoids burnout. Jones has even said publicly that his own kids will play a variety of sports, not just baseball, because he knows firsthand how sampling different games creates a more balanced and resilient athlete.

C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has also voiced his support for multisport participation. He explained that different sports challenge the body and mind in unique ways, developing fluidity, coordination, and mobility that a single sport alone can’t provide. Stroud credits his own athletic versatility to playing more than one sport growing up, arguing it’s one of the best ways to prepare young athletes for long-term success.

The Case for Specializing

All of that said, there’s no denying why some parents choose the one-sport route:

Mastery and skill development : More reps in one sport can mean faster skill growth.

: More reps in one sport can mean faster skill growth. Visibility : College recruiters look for highly skilled players. Year-round training can help athletes get there.

: College recruiters look for highly skilled players. Year-round training can help athletes get there. Structured environment: Specialization provides predictability — one sport, one schedule, one clear goal.

But these benefits often come with trade-offs.

Why Multisport Play Is Winning Out

Research continues to show that kids who play multiple sports tend to thrive longer, stay healthier, and enjoy the game more.

Lower risk of injury : Overuse injuries — stress fractures, tendonitis, ACL tears — are far more common in kids who focus too early on a single sport.

: Overuse injuries — stress fractures, tendonitis, ACL tears — are far more common in kids who focus too early on a single sport. Broader skill set : Switching sports builds coordination, agility, and athletic IQ. A quarterback who also plays basketball, for example, often has better vision and footwork.

: Switching sports builds coordination, agility, and athletic IQ. A quarterback who also plays basketball, for example, often has better vision and footwork. Mental health and burnout : Playing one sport 12 months a year can sap the fun. Kids who sample different activities report lower rates of burnout and higher long-term motivation.

: Playing one sport 12 months a year can sap the fun. Kids who sample different activities report lower rates of burnout and higher long-term motivation. Path to success: Studies of pro athletes show a striking trend — the majority played multiple sports in their youth before specializing, if ever, in high school.

Don’t Forget: What is your Child Saying?

As parents and experts, we often look to research, medical advice, and statistics to guide our decisions about youth sports, and that knowledge is valuable. But equally important is listening to the child at the center of it all. Are they smiling when they step on the field, building friendships at practice, and growing more confident in themselves? Their joy, feedback, and enthusiasm can be the clearest signals of whether we’re on the right path. One way to support that is by giving kids a chance to try new sports with different coaches.

At the end of the day, if kids are having fun, learning, and thriving both on and off the court — that’s the real win.

Final Whistle

Yes, specializing in one sport might feel like the fastest route to scholarships or stardom. But the evidence — and the lived experience of countless families and pro athletes — suggests otherwise, especially before high school.

The real win comes when kids are free to play multiple sports, discover what they love, and develop skills that last a lifetime.

This story was produced by Athletes Untapped and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.