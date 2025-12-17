FIFA World Cup visas: Challenges and opportunities

Wu Xiaoling // Xinhua via Getty Images

The U.S. expects to welcome more than 5 million international visitors in 2026 for the FIFA World Cup.

The Trump administration has taken steps to accommodate those visitors, but it’s also taken further initiatives on immigration enforcement that may create challenges as the tournament approaches.

In this article, Manifest Law examines the visa challenges and policy changes affecting international visitors to the 2026 World Cup.

Welcoming World Cup visitors

On one hand, the U.S. is making moves to make sure stadiums are full by taking measures to expedite short-term travel.

FIFA Pass

The administration announced the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) in November, saying it would give fans who buy a match ticket the chance to get a faster visa interview for traveling to the U.S. FIFA plans to share more information on the program in early 2026.

Reduced visa wait times

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA task force, said Wednesday that the administration aims to ensure fans in 80% of the world can secure a visa appointment in less than 60 days. The U.S. Department of State is deploying more than 450 extra staffers in consulates to decrease appointment times.

A series of diplomatic cables obtained by the Associated Press revealed the Trump administration is prioritizing visas for people attending the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, also being hosted in the U.S.

Renewed scrutiny of other travelers

While the U.S. seems set to welcome World Cup visitors next year, the administration has also planned to increase scrutiny on other types of travel to the U.S.

In its latest cables, the State Department announced a significant expansion of vetting for individuals seeking H-1B visas. Consular officers are now instructed to review whether an applicant has been involved in activities that could be interpreted as censoring U.S. citizens online, particularly considering new content-moderation regulations coming out of the European Union. If an officer finds evidence suggesting that an applicant participated in or contributed to this type of online censorship, that could become a basis for denying the H-1B visa.

Travel ban

While some countries sending teams to the World Cup are seeing decreased visa appointment times, others are facing full or partial travel bans. An executive order issued in June 2025 placed travel bans on 19 countries, including Haiti and Iran, which both qualified for the World Cup. While there are exceptions for players, coaches, and support staff heading to the tournament, fans from those countries can’t attend.

Twelve countries are subject to a full travel ban, which restricts all immigrant and nonimmigrant visas, while a partial travel ban, which restricts all immigrant and some nonimmigrant visas (including travel, student, and exchange visitor visas), applies to seven countries.

Countries under a full travel ban

Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen

Countries under a partial travel ban

Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela

In recent days, Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, has suggested that 30 countries or more may be added to the full or partial travel ban list, following the Nov. 26 shooting of two National Guard members deployed to D.C. that left one dead and another seriously injured. An Afghan national granted asylum this year has been named as the suspect.

Although Noem has yet to name the countries, it’s expected that any additions to the travel ban will be announced well ahead of the first matches. Reuters and The New York Times have reported on potential additional countries, and they include World Cup participants Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, and Uzbekistan.

“If your country is added to a travel ban, the most important thing you can do is speak with an immigration attorney before making any travel plans,” said Ana Gabriela Urizar, immigration attorney at Manifest Law. “Every ban is different; some block only certain visa categories, others restrict all entries, and each one includes specific exceptions and waiver options. Understanding how the policy applies to your immigration status is critical so you don’t risk being stranded outside the United States.”

Immigration enforcement at games

The Trump administration plans to continue its increased enforcement of immigration law even at World Cup games. “The President does not rule out anything that will help make American citizens safer,” Giuliani said.

Attendees should be cautious not to overstay their visas and ensure they remain in lawful status. That means complying with the terms of their visa; for example, people on B-1/B-2 tourist visas aren’t legally allowed to work in the U.S., and doing so could put them at risk for removal.

Higher fees

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act included a new “visa integrity” fee of at least $250 for anyone issued a nonimmigrant visa. This can include B-1/B-2 tourist visas (if staying for more than 90 days), temporary worker visas like the H-1B and O-1, and student visas like the F-1.

The Department of State is also piloting a visa bond program. It would require tourists and business travelers from certain countries to post a bond of up to $15,000 to receive a visa. The bond program targets countries with a high rate of visa overstays, including The Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, São Tomé and Principe, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia (none of whom are playing in the World Cup).

In addition, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) increased the fee for Form I-94 (arrival/departure record) from $6 to $24.

“For anyone planning to travel during the World Cup, especially if you’re from a country that may be added to the travel-ban list, it’s essential to get legal guidance before you leave the United States,” Urizar said. “Make sure your documents are valid, understand how a ban could affect your return, and have a clear plan in place in case policies shift while you’re abroad.”

This story was produced by Manifest Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.