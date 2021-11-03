Monkey belonging to stripper girlfriend of former UTEP, now Texas asst. coach bites child on Halloween

AUSTIN, Texas -- A naughty pet monkey has tongues wagging in Austin and the sports world.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Capuchin monkey belonging to the stripper girlfriend of Texas Longhorns assistant football coach Jeff Banks bit a child on Halloween night at a haunted house set up by the girlfriend.

Banks was an assistant for nine seasons during the Mike Price coaching era at UTEP in the early 2000's.

The city of Austin's Animal Control Services is investigating the incident.