UTEP offers Abilene Christian’s Joe Golding its basketball head coaching job, sources tell ABC-7

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It appears that UTEP may have found their next head basketball coach.

Sources have indicated to ABC-7's Nate Ryan that UTEP has offered Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding the job to be its next head coach.

The Abilene Christian University student newspaper The Optimist reports that the two sides are ironing out a potential buyout for Golding.

Golding would come to UTEP fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance with the Wildcats, where he knocked off #3-seed Texas 53-52 in the opening round.

Known for his defensive-pressure scheme, Golding and the Wildcats forced more turnovers (18.8) than any other team in college basketball last season.

A graduate of Abilene Christian, Golding has spent 10 years as head coach at his alma mater and oversaw the team's transition from Division-II to Division-I in 2013.

Ironically Golding is very close with University of Texas Coach Chris Beard, who hired away former UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry to become his assistant with the Longhorns. Beard and Golding are friends dating back to their days at Abilene Christian in the mid-1990's, when Golding was a guard and Beard was an assistant for the Wildcats.