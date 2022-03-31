UTEP legend Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

EL PASO, Texas - Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway will finally take his rightful place among the very best to ever play the game of basketball.

Thursday, it was revealed that Hardaway will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The official announcement will be made at the Final Four in New Orleans this weekend.

Hardaway played at UTEP from 1985-89 and played on NCAA Tournament teams in 1988 and 1989.

He also won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award in 1989, which goes to the best college player under six feet tall.

After his playing days at UTEP, Hardaway would go on to have stellar career in the NBA.

He played for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and the Indiana Pacers.

Hardaway was a 5X NBA All-Star, and even won a gold medal with the United States national basketball team at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The reason it took so long for Hardaway to get inducted into the Hall of Fame was because of comments he made in 2007 about homosexuals.

During an interview, Hardaway said that he hated gay people.

He would later apologize for his comments and he spent years trying to atone for his mistake.

Since 2007, Hardaway has worked to become a better ally for the LGBTQ community.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be September 10.