Miner Nation will rally to support UTEP through Raise Your Pick Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Raise Your Pick Giving Day is a community-wide giving day taking place today. It’s an opportunity to make a positive impact on UTEP.

The event will be held today at Centennial Plaza, starting at 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.

There are various ways the miner nation can support Raise your pick giving day, such as arts and culture, health and well-being, miner athletics, programs, science, technology, and engineering, and student support.

Organized by the UTEP Alumni Association, the Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day Block Party will feature free food, music, a dunk tank, henna tattoos, inflatables, games, and performances by the UTEP Drumline, Cheer, and Dance teams.

There are over 50 different programs, scholarships, student resources, and more that you can choose to help.

Link to more information on the programs: https://givingday.utep.edu