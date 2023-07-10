Community Champions: UTEP track & field great Tobi Amusan inducted into 2023 CUSA Hall of Fame

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - Tobi Amusan, a decorated track and field great and NCAA National Champion at UTEP, was inducted into the Conference USA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as announced by league officials on Monday.

It marks the second consecutive year that a Miner track and field student-athlete was inducted into CUSA’s Hall of Fame as Anthony Rotich received the honor in 2022.

The native of Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, competed at UTEP during the 2016 and 2017 seasons where she set multiple school records, and captured a national championship in the 100-meter hurdles during her final campaign.

She was also the 2016 and 2017 CUSA Female Track Athlete of the Year.

She holds the CUSA record in Championships competition in the 60-meter hurdles with an 8.01 on Feb. 19, 2017, and the 100m hurdles by clocking in a 12.80 on May 14, 2017.

The current world record holder in the 100m hurdles (12.12) holds a trio of program records.

Amusan is the leader in the 200m indoor (23.35 in 2017), 60m hurdles (7.98 in ’17) and the 100m hurdles (12.57 in ’17).

She concluded her career as the record holder in the 200m outdoor (22.92) before current Miner Marissa Simpson set the standard this past season.

Amusan racked up multiple honors during her first season with the Miners in 2016. She claimed gold in the 60m hurdles (8.23) at the CUSA Indoor Championships, while taking first in the 100m hurdles (13.06) and 200m dash (23.27), and silver in the long jump (19-10.75) at the CUSA Outdoor Championships.

She was named the Freshman of the Meet following her performance.

Amusan followed her conference efforts with a third-place finish in the 100m hurdles (13.02) at the West Prelims to advance to the 2016 NCAA National Championships where she placed second overall (12.79).

Her second successful campaign in 2017 concluded with a national title in the 100m hurdles as Amusan clocked in a 12.57.

Prior to her national recognition, Amusan was named the 2017 CUSA OTF Championships Performer of the Meet after claiming gold in the 100 hurdles (12.80) and 4x100 relay (44.69), while also earning silver in the 200m (22.92). Amusan was named the Mountain Region Athlete of the Year.

Amusan’s post-UTEP career has been stellar.

She clocked in a blazing 12.12 to set the world record in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ore., breaking the previous best of 12.20 established by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

Amusan became the first-ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event.

Her other post-collegiate successes include a gold medal in the 100 hurdles (12.68) at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She also captured gold in the 100 hurdles (12.86) and 4x1 (43.77) at the ’18 African Championships. Amusan also won gold in the 100 hurdles (12.68) at the 2019 African Games.

The 2022 season saw a total of five gold medals. Including her world-record performance at the World Championships, Amusan brought home gold in the 100 hurdles (12.57) and 4x1 (44.45) at the African Championships, while also earning gold in the 100 hurdles (12.30) and 4x1 (42.10) at the Commonwealth Games.

Amusan is also the 2021 and 2022 Diamond League Champion in the 100 hurdles.