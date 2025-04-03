Scotty and Callie Walden Launch “Walden Family Challenge” To Fuel the Future of UTEP Football

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Football Coach Scotty Walden and wife Callie have announced the “Walden Family Challenge.” The Walden family is committed to matching every dollar contributed to the UTEP Football program from now through April 30th. The Waldens will match gifts up to $70,000.

“Callie and I are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the El Paso community,” Scotty Walden said. “El Paso is our home, and we’re excited to build a championship-caliber program here that everyone can be proud of. We made strides installing our team culture last year, and we put a team on the field that was just 17 points away from playing in a bowl game.

“We’re already vastly improved from a year ago, but we have a few position needs to address when the transfer portal opens on April 16,” Walden added. “I’m asking for El Pasoans’ support to help us retain players and acquire talent. And just to show how serious we are about building a winning team, our family will match every gift from now until the end of April, totaling up to $70,000! Every gift makes a huge difference, no matter how big or small.”

The Miners have already secured the top signing class in Conference USA in each of the first two recruiting cycles under coach Walden and his staff. Fans can get a “sneak peek” at the 2025 Miners during UTEP’s annual Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Sun Bowl. Tickets are just $5 and are available by clicking here.

To support the “Walden Family Challenge” and make a gift to benefit the future of UTEP Football, please click here.