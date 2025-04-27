Three former UTEP Miners and one NMSU Aggie get a shot in NFL

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Deion Hankins and former UTEP Miner Kelly Akharaiyi get a shot in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills as undrafted free agents.

Hankins is a Parkland graduate who left his mark with the Matadors as he led them to a successful seaoson and set El Paso's rushing record (5,534 yards) before heading to UTEP.

During his four year tenure with the Miners he was a productive player. In his final season he rushed over 800 yards then transferred to Texas State where he collected 4 total touchdowns and rushed over nearly 300 yards.

Wide receiver Akharaiyi tallied over 1,000 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns in the 2023 season with UTEP. He transferred to Mississippi State for his final season where he collected nearly 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Justin Mayers who started all 12 games at left guard for the Miners in 2022 accepted a rookie mini camp invite from the Denver Broncos.

Former NMSU kicker Abraham Montano has also accepted a rookie mini camp invite with the New York Giants. Montano made the 2024 Second Team All-Conference Special Teams after ending the year 18-of-23 on field goal attempts and a perfect 22-of-22 on extra point attempts.