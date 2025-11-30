UTEP volleyball is heading back to NCAA Tournament for second straight year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP volleyball were awarded a No. 6 seed in the national bracket and will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on North Carolina in the opening round on Thursday at 3:30p.m. MT.

The Miners put together a standout 2025 season, finishing 25-3 overall and 15-1 in Conference USA, which earned them a share of the CUSA regular-season title and the No. 1 seed i the conference tournament.

Despite an unexpected 3-0 loss to No. 8 seed Missouri State in the CUS quarterfinals, UTEP's strong resume was enough to secure an at-large bid. Earning back-to-back NCAA appearances marks a major milestone for the program, signaling that UTEP has moved from a breakout success to an emerging national contender.