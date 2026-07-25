AI search has moved the digital front door, and most websites haven’t noticed

For years, making a website accessible meant starting at the homepage. Audit the navigation. Fix the hero image. Make sure the main call-to-action button works with a keyboard. The homepage was where users arrived, so it was where accessibility teams focused their attention.

That logic made sense when users followed a predictable path. As AudioEye explains below, it makes less sense now.

AI-powered search has fundamentally changed how people find content online. Instead of landing on a homepage and navigating to what they need, users are dropped directly onto the page that answered their query: a product detail page, a blog post, a benefits form, a patient portal. According to AudioEye’s 2026 Digital Accessibility Index (DAI), 95% of AI search traffic bypasses the homepage entirely. The pages users are landing on now are not the pages most organizations have prioritized for accessibility.

Where users go, accessibility gaps follow

The 2026 DAI scanned 166,457 pages across 6,161 domains spanning seven industries in the U.S. and Europe. One of its clearest findings: The pages beyond the homepage average 10% more accessibility issues and 18% more page elements than homepages. More page elements mean more surface area for failures.

The same five issues appear on roughly 3 in 4 pages across every industry: images a screen reader cannot describe, links that give no indication of where they go, buttons and form fields that cannot be identified by assistive technology, interactive elements that are too low-contrast to see, and no way for keyboard users to skip repetitive navigation.

Roughly one in five of those issues blocks users from completing a task entirely, with no workaround and no alternative path. For a user relying on a screen reader or keyboard navigation, that is not an inconvenience. It is a dead end.

“It’s genuinely disheartening, and it’s way too common,” said Chris Preiman, a member of AudioEye’s A11iance Team, comprised of people with disabilities. “I could not tell you how many times I’ve been unable to access my cart, fill out my shipping information, or solve the CAPTCHA.”

The compliance programs built for a different web

Most accessibility programs were designed around a model that no longer reflects how users move through the web. Teams identify a set of priority pages, run periodic audits, and fix what they find. That approach worked when traffic followed a predictable path. It does not work when AI search routes users around the pages that have been reviewed.

According to AudioEye’s 2026 Accessibility Advantage Report, 44% of organizations manage accessibility internally, and 64% of those report lacking the expertise to do it well. The result is often programs concentrated on a small portion of a site, running on a schedule that cannot keep pace with how often content changes.

The litigation data tells the same story. U.S. web accessibility litigation has more than doubled since 2020, reaching 26,253 total filings in 2025, according to AudioEye’s 2026 Web Accessibility Litigation Report. The issues driving most of those cases — keyboard and navigation failures, screen reader incompatibility, and inaccessible links and buttons — are the same criteria the DAI found failing on roughly three in four applicable pages, and courts have taken notice.

What whole-site accessibility actually requires

The shift in how users enter websites is not reversible. AI-powered search is not going away, and the volume of traffic it routes to non-homepage pages will only grow. For accessibility programs, that means the scope of what needs to be covered has expanded significantly.

Many organizations have turned to accessibility widgets as a quick fix. The problem is that widgets rely on automation alone, and automation alone cannot catch every issue. Research shows that 38% of companies sued for accessibility violations already had a widget in place. A tool that promises instant compliance but misses the issues users actually encounter is not protection. It is a false sense of security.

Keeping up with a site that changes constantly requires monitoring that runs across every page, not just the ones that made last year’s priority list. Automation can handle a significant portion of issues at scale. The ones that require human judgment, the nuanced failures that affect how real people with disabilities experience a site, need expert review on top of it.

AI has changed which pages users find. To ensure those pages are ready for those users, organizations should address accessibility proactively, across their full site and not just the pages they have already reviewed.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.