Used luxury SUV comparison: BMW X5 vs. Volvo XC90

If you’re looking for a family-friendly SUV but want something a bit more special than what brands like Honda, Toyota, and Kia offer, you might want to consider a used luxury SUV. Two great examples are the 2023 BMW X5 and the 2023 Volvo XC90. Now that they’re a few years old, both of these popular midsize luxury SUVs are available used for the same price as a new midsize SUV from a nonluxury brand, letting you combine the family-friendly features you want with the luxury pampering you’ve earned.

This is part of CarMax’s wide-ranging vehicle comparison series, which also includes comparisons such as the Audi A5 vs. Acura RDX, Mercedes-Benz GLE vs. Lexus RX, and BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

But which one works best for your lifestyle? This article closely examines both of these luxury midsize SUVs to find out their strengths and drawbacks to help you determine which might work best for you.

BMW X5 and Volvo XC90: A Quick Shopper’s Overview

This article focuses on the 2023 model years for the BMW X5 and Volvo XC90. On CarMax.com, the BMW averages around $46,000 and the Volvo just over $43,000, based on listings from December 2024 through May 2025—right around what you’d pay for a new midsize SUV like the Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot. Best of all, since both vehicles are still the current generation, and aside from a few tweaks here and there, these SUVs are essentially the same as brand-new ones, saving you tens of thousands of dollars.

BMW and Volvo offer the latest and greatest technology, from high-end audio systems to fancy touch screens and digital instrument panels to advanced driver-assist systems. However, finding the exact features you want might be challenging. For example, if you buy a Honda Pilot, there are just a few individual options to choose from.

Luxury brands, especially BMW, typically offer many optional features and packages for their new vehicles. That means not every used X5 or XC90 will be equipped the same way. Instead of relying on a trim level, you’ll have to dig into an individual vehicle’s feature list to ensure you’re getting what you want.

With that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at each SUV and its strengths and weaknesses.

2023 BMW X5 Overview

This BMW X5 comparison includes the sDrive40i, xDrive40i, and xDrive45e. The sDrive40i and xDrive40i share the same turbocharged 375-horsepower six-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. The difference between these two is that the sDrive40i is rear-wheel-drive and the xDrive40i is all-wheel-drive. The all-wheel-drive xDrive45e is a plug-in hybrid that combines electric motors with a similar turbocharged six-cylinder engine for 389 hp and an EPA-estimated 31 miles of electric-only range, based on when the vehicle was new; actual range will vary depending on factors like battery age, vehicle condition, driving habits, and environmental conditions.

Base model X5s come nicely equipped with three-zone climate control, synthetic leather seats, LED headlights, keyless entry with push-button start, and standard smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, there is a long list of upgrade features to be found, such as genuine leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded audio, and more. A third row is available for the sDrive40i and xDrive40i, but it isn’t very comfortable and reduces the X5’s cargo space.

BMW X5 Advantages

It’s a bit of a cliché, but the BMW X5 does provide a superior driving experience. From the moment you start rolling down the road, the X5 immediately impresses with its comfort, and the light steering makes the BMW easy to maneuver. The X5 also has multiple modes that alter these characteristics; switch it to Sport to engage more aggressive steering and suspension settings, and the X5 feels more like a sport sedan than a big SUV. The engines all feel strong as well, and the transmission shifts smoothly.

The BMW also feels luxurious and high tech. The seats are comfortable from the moment you sit down, and they feature a wide array of adjustments, including how wide the side cushions are. The gauges are a fully digital panel that you can configure in multiple ways to show lots of information with just a few taps of buttons on the steering wheel. There’s a big touch screen in the center of the dash with crisp and sharp graphics. The X5 comes standard with wireless smartphone integration, putting the functionality of your iPhone or Android front and center on the touch screen. The materials inside are a cut above even what you might expect for a luxury brand.

The X5 is also surprisingly practical considering its luxury credentials. There’s plenty of room inside, whether you’re fitting tall passengers in the rear seat or taking advantage of the easy-access anchors for child booster seats. There’s plenty of space behind the rear seats for cargo, and if you fold the rear seatbacks down, you can even make a furniture run if you need to.

Speaking of the cargo area, one cool feature on the X5 is its flip-down tailgate. It makes loading large objects easier since you don’t have to worry about scraping your bumper. It also makes a handy seat for tailgating parties.

BMW X5 Drawbacks

Headlining the list of shortcomings for the BMW X5 has to be its overall reliability score. CarMax looks to RepairPal, an independent reliability tracker that evaluates vehicles based on the cost, frequency, and severity of unscheduled repairs using data from select 2008-2022 models, and unfortunately, the news isn’t good for this big BMW. RepairPal gives the X5 2 out of 5 stars, ranking it below average and below the Volvo’s 3.5 stars. Compared to the Volvo, it says owners will spend an additional $300-plus per year on repairs and maintenance and be in the shop more frequently, though actual reliability can vary based on factors like model year, condition, and maintenance history.

The other is that BMW isn’t as generous with its advanced driver-assist systems as Volvo. The X5 comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, and a couple of other features. But if you want more advanced functions, like adaptive cruise control or lane-keeping assistance, you’ll have to check individual models to ensure the original owner wanted it too.

2023 Volvo XC90

Every Volvo XC90 has a four-cylinder engine under the hood. There are different versions. XC90 B5 models put out 247 horsepower, and B6 models increase that to 295 hp. The Recharge T8 is a plug-in hybrid with 455 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 32 miles of electric-only range, based on when the vehicle was new; actual range will vary depending on factors such as battery age, vehicle condition and history, driving and charging habits, and environmental conditions. Every XC90 has standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo divides the XC90 into three trim levels. The Core is at the bottom. It’s available with all three engines and comes standard with four-zone climate control, heated synthetic leather seats (real leather if you get the B6 or Recharge T8), and smartphone integration. Volvo also makes its full collection of advanced driver-assist systems standard, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The Plus adds real leather, no matter which engine you choose, wood interior trim, and cool child booster seats integrated into the second-row cushions. The Ultimate drops the B5 engine option and is fully loaded with even nicer leather, a head-up display, and an upgraded audio system.

Volvo XC90 Advantages

While both vehicles get very good crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo squeezes ahead of the BMW thanks to its better headlights, earning a Top Safety Pick+ to the BMW’s Top Safety Pick. On top of that, the Volvo’s standard advanced driver-assist systems include several features that are only available as options on the BMW. In other words, every XC90 will have the driver aids you want, but you’ll have to look closely at each BMW.

The XC90 also comes standard with three rows of seating. Granted, some X5 models were available with an optional third row, but because it wasn’t very comfortable, it wasn’t a popular option and is hard to find. The Volvo’s third-row seats are fine for kids, or even adults in a pinch, and when they’re not needed, you can fold them flat and get even more cargo space than the BMW.

Although the Volvo’s touch screen is smaller than the BMW’s, for 2023, it got a significant upgrade thanks to a new Google-based software system. This means excellent voice recognition for vehicle functions or programming addresses into the navigation system. Plus, you can log in with your account so it remembers all your saved info. It also supports Apple CarPlay, but in this case, it requires a wired connection.

Volvo’s approach to luxury differs from BMW’s, with a more minimalist aesthetic that may not be your cup of tea. Still, the soft leather and clean design are nice touches, along with accents like the crystal shift knob on Ultimate trims and the little Swedish flags sewn onto the seats. The XC90 is also quieter on the road than the X5. Topping off the Volvo’s luxury credentials is the excellent sound quality from the Bowers & Wilkins audio system on the Ultimate trim. If you’re an audiophile, it’s worth it.

Volvo XC90 Drawbacks

Like the BMW, smaller-item storage inside the Volvo isn’t great because of the small center console bin and door pockets. Many of the XC90’s controls are also touch screen-based, and it can be distracting to use them while driving. Physical buttons and knobs are probably more preferred for that sort of thing.

It’s also not as nice to drive as the X5. The seats are comfortable, but the suspension tends to be less plush than the BMWs, and the engines don’t provide the same kind of zip either. To be clear, it’s still pleasant, but if you prioritize the driving experience, the BMW is the better choice.

Follow Your Heart or Your Head?

The heart wants the BMW. It’s fun to drive, more traditionally luxurious inside, and supremely comfortable on the road. But even used, it’s more expensive than the Volvo, and that reliability score from RepairPal is something to consider.

That leads the head to lean toward the more practical Volvo. Its take on luxury is a bit more austere, but the Ultimate trim is plenty fancy with its crystal shift knob, head-up display, and sublime audio system. Plus, it’s more practical thanks to its three-row layout, lower entry price, and better RepairPal score.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.