Natural vs. organic vs. clean: The truth behind beauty marketing

Consumer demand for clean beauty is rapidly increasing. The global clean beauty market is expected to grow from 10.79 billion in 2025 to 37.91 billion by 2034, Fortune Business Insights reports. As brands capitalize on consumer demand, shoppers need to know what to look for.

There is currently no federally regulated definition for clean beauty in the United States. With little oversight, clean beauty products aren’t created using the same standard. Beauty brands often use popular marketing terms, like non-toxic, clean, and natural. Brands can use these labels without verification, however, whereas certified organic makeup brands must meet specific, regulated standards to advertise as organic.

While consumer interest in clean beauty is growing, there’s still confusion about what clean beauty means. Ogee Beauty shares how learning to evaluate clean beauty labels, ingredients, and certifications will help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

Why Consumers Are Paying Attention

Consumer interest in sustainable products has increased across all industries, especially for younger generations. Gen Z is 1.3 times more likely to want eco-friendly products, Nielsen reports.

The clean beauty market’s rapid growth reflects a trend toward conscious consumerism. “The primary driver of Clean Beauty Market Growth is growing consumer awareness regarding ingredient safety and long-term health impact,” Fortune Business Insights reports.

The internet has increased access to information on sustainability, wellness, and preventative care. People are now aware that long-term exposure to certain chemicals can cause harm. Growing health and environmental concerns inform consumer purchasing behavior today. Consumers are seeking out products with transparent formulas and credible verifications and avoiding products with harmful ingredients.

Social media greatly impacts consumer demand for clean beauty products. People can easily discover dermatologist recommendations and peer-reviewed viral beauty products online. Consumers aren’t simply taking recommendations and advertisements at face value; they are doing their research. Through social media, search engines, and popular community forums like Reddit, shoppers can quickly verify if a product is credible and effective.

Thanks to shoppable content, consumers can now instantly buy and subscribe to clean beauty products. McKinsey’s 2026 Global Beauty Market Model reveals that social commerce sales are growing faster than any other channel. At 28%, e-commerce currently accounts for the majority of all beauty sales. For clean beauty, e-commerce sales are even higher, with 35% market share, according to Fortune Business Insights.

What Is Clean Beauty: What “Clean” Actually Means

Clean beauty largely refers to products made without certain ingredients that may be considered harmful or toxic. These include irritants, allergens, potential endocrine disruptors, and potential carcinogens. Clean beauty brands also often value transparency, sustainable sourcing, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Clean beauty meanings can vary, however, since there is no federally regulated definition for clean beauty in the United States. Beauty brands don’t have to meet specific criteria or exclude certain ingredients to label themselves as “clean.” Brands often define “clean” according to their own convenient standards.

Consumers can look up what beauty ingredients are considered safe, but ingredient “blacklists” vary by state and country. What’s legal in one state may be banned in another. In the U.S., California has some of the strictest sourcing and ingredient standards, yet products deemed safe in California may still be banned in Europe. This makes it challenging and costly for brands to formulate and sell products that adhere to different federal and global regulations.

To add to customer confusion, retailers create their own clean criteria to categorize and advertise clean products. Dominant beauty retailers like Credo, Sephora, and Ulta assign various marketable labels like clean, conscious, and planet-aware to beauty products that fit their specific criteria. Clean beauty brands may formulate their products in accordance with these labels. It’s unlikely, however, that a product will be considered clean by every retailer, since they each have different standards.

Without one clear, regulated definition, it’s difficult for consumers to understand what products are truly safer or healthier.

Natural vs. Organic

Beauty brands commonly advertise as natural and organic, but these terms mean different things. Natural refers to the ingredient origin. Natural makeup is made from ingredients sourced from nature. Natural isn’t a strictly regulated term, however. A “natural” product can still contain synthetic preservatives, fragrances, and petrochemical-derived ingredients.

Organic refers to how ingredients are grown and processed. Organic makeup brands should contain certified organic ingredients. A United States Department of Agriculture organic certification means that a product was produced in accordance with USDA organic standards. The ingredients in USDA-certified cosmetics must be grown without synthetic pesticides and genetically modified organisms. This federally regulated process may prohibit certain chemical processing methods and require farmers to implement measures to protect soil health, biodiversity, and livestock care.

Organic beauty brands can also obtain COSMOS certification. COSMOS offers two globally recognized certifications for cosmetics: COSMOS Organic and COSMOS Natural.

Third-party certifications give consumers additional insight into a brand’s manufacturing process. These certifications mean that an independent institution reviewed a product and determined that it meets specific quality standards. Consumers should look for beauty brands with credible third-party certifications, like EWG Verified, before buying.

The Ingredient Transparency Movement

Many “clean” beauty brands rely on deceiving terminology and green-colored branding to appeal to today’s consumers. As consumer interest in clean beauty grows, more brands will use clever marketing and greenwashing. Experts recommend that consumers always read the ingredient list before buying to ensure products meet clean standards.

People are becoming more conscious of clean makeup ingredients and what to look for. For example, a proprietary blend or “fragrance” might be included on the ingredient list. These are trademarked formulas that may contain hidden synthetic ingredients or hidden concentrations. Shoppers can use credible online databases, like EWG Skin Deep, to easily evaluate any product label.

Brands that lead with transparent labels have a competitive advantage in today’s market. According to the Fortune Business Insights 2026 Consumer Report, consumers now look for transparent ingredient lists, information on sourcing, and verified labels. Women consumers have more ingredient awareness and currently account for 72% of clean beauty consumption. Increased consumer awareness directly impacts beauty sales. Across all categories, ingredient safety reportedly influences which beauty products.

The Future of the Clean Beauty Industry

The beauty industry is changing. Brands must adapt to meet evolving consumer preferences. Clean beauty demand is growing across all markets, from men’s grooming to women’s fragrance. As “clean” becomes the new standard and global consumer awareness increases, shoppers will be increasingly vigilant when researching products. Ingredient transparency in the beauty industry will become necessary.

Brands that embrace social responsibility and ethical sourcing will stand out, particularly for younger consumers. Expect to see more beauty brands introduce sustainable initiatives like refillable packaging and biodegradable materials.

Consumers are now opting for affordable or conventional beauty brands with clinically verified results over luxury beauty brands, McKinsey reports. Brands will continue to build trust and interest through clinically proven clean formulations.

While natural and organic makeup was previously considered lower-performance, targeted plant-based ingredients and modern technology have made organic makeup competitive and effective. Beauty brands will increasingly utilize innovative bio-based ingredients to produce shelf-stable products that meet both clean and high-performance standards.

Despite clean beauty’s growth, there’s still global confusion about what clean beauty is. Creating a standardized, global definition for clean beauty should be a priority for the clean beauty industry. Until this happens, there’s a key opportunity for beauty brands to provide consumer education. Brands that offer valuable, accessible information will build customer trust and loyalty and stand apart in a competitive market. These brands will be the future of the clean beauty industry.

This story was produced by Ogee and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.