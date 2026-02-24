Skip to Content
stacker-Business & Economy

How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Feb. 23, 2026

By
Published 2:19 AM

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

 

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 23.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.94
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)
– Year change: -$0.21 (-6.6%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.71
– Week change: +$0.07 (+1.8%)
– Year change: +$0.03 (+0.8%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Oklahoma: $2.34
#2. Arkansas: $2.45
#3. Kansas: $2.46
#4. Mississippi: $2.49
#5. Louisiana: $2.51
#6. Missouri: $2.51
#7. Wisconsin: $2.54
#8. Iowa: $2.55
#9. Texas: $2.55
#10. Nebraska: $2.55

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.63
#2. Hawaii: $4.38
#3. Washington: $4.33
#4. Oregon: $3.89
#5. Nevada: $3.68
#6. Alaska: $3.56
#7. Arizona: $3.23
#8. Pennsylvania: $3.14
#9. Washington, D.C.: $3.11
#10. Vermont: $3.00

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Business & Economy

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.