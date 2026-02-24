How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Feb. 23, 2026

jittawit21 // Shutterstock



CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 23.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.94

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

– Year change: -$0.21 (-6.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.71

– Week change: +$0.07 (+1.8%)

– Year change: +$0.03 (+0.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Oklahoma: $2.34

#2. Arkansas: $2.45

#3. Kansas: $2.46

#4. Mississippi: $2.49

#5. Louisiana: $2.51

#6. Missouri: $2.51

#7. Wisconsin: $2.54

#8. Iowa: $2.55

#9. Texas: $2.55

#10. Nebraska: $2.55

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.63

#2. Hawaii: $4.38

#3. Washington: $4.33

#4. Oregon: $3.89

#5. Nevada: $3.68

#6. Alaska: $3.56

#7. Arizona: $3.23

#8. Pennsylvania: $3.14

#9. Washington, D.C.: $3.11

#10. Vermont: $3.00

