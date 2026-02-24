Cities adding the most high-income households

365 Focus Photography // Shutterstock

The number of high-income households in a community can have a large impact on local economics. High-income households — defined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as those earning $200,000 or more per year — generally contribute more dollars to the local and state tax bases and to surrounding businesses. At the same time, this relative economic strength may sway entities to cater more to the preferences of these households to earn their patronage. Quick growth in high-income households may accelerate tax collection and business prosperity, just as their departure may cause some concern for local politicians, business owners, and neighbors.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 357 cities based on the change in high-income households between 2023 and 2024, according to the latest U.S. Census data.

Key Findings

Waterbury, Connecticut, had the highest relative growth in high-income households this year, going from 643 in 2023 to 2,295 households in 2024 — a 271% increase. The relative portion of high-income households grew from 1.4% of all households to 5.2%. Meanwhile, the median household income in Waterbury in 2024 remained fairly low at $47,881.

In six other cities, the number of high-income households grew by over 70%. After Waterbury, the cities with the most growth in high-income households include Inglewood, California (88.9%); Montgomery, Alabama (82.6%); Menifee, California (82.0%); Albany, New York (72.1%), Beaumont, Texas (71.8%); and Lakeland, Florida (71.4%).

More than 40% of households are high-income in these cities. Santa Clara, California, has the highest proportion of high-income households in the community, with 46.9% earning $200,000 per year or more in 2024. Other cities with large high-income populations include Sunnyvale, California (46.3%); Fremont, California (43.3%); San Mateo, California (42.6%); and Bellevue, Washington (41.8%).

Lansing, Michigan, saw the biggest decline in high-income households. The number of high-income households in Lansing dropped from 1,374 in 2023 to 703 in 2024, a 46.2% decline. Meanwhile, the median household income remained steady both years at around $55,250. Other cities that saw large declines in high-income households include Akron, Ohio (-36.8%); Allentown, Pennsylvania (-35.0%); Norman, Oklahoma (-32.0%); and Killeen, Texas (-27.3%).

Top 50 Cities With the Most Growth in High-Income Households

Cities are ranked based on the percentage increase in the gross number of households earning $200,000 or more year over year.

Waterbury, Connecticut

Percentage growth in high-income households: 271.4%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2295

Number of high-income households, 2023: 643

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.2%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 1.4%

Median household income, 2024: $47,881

Median household income, 2023: $43,420

Inglewood, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 88.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4241

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2048

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.2%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 5.4%

Median household income, 2024: $69,362

Median household income, 2023: $72,900

Montgomery, Alabama

Percentage growth in high-income households: 82.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6974

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3816

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.6%

Median household income, 2024: $59,292

Median household income, 2023: $57,300

Menifee, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 82.0%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6428

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3503

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.2%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.9%

Median household income, 2024: $103,609

Median household income, 2023: $82,402

Albany, New York

Percentage growth in high-income households: 72.1%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3617

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1930

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.3%

Median household income, 2024: $65,231

Median household income, 2023: $61,390

Beaumont, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 71.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2955

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1723

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.9%

Median household income, 2024: $54,065

Median household income, 2023: $60,010

Lakeland, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 71.4%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4087

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2531

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.9%

Median household income, 2024: $63,859

Median household income, 2023: $57,131

Columbia, Missouri

Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5755

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3449

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.4%

Median household income, 2024: $80,543

Median household income, 2023: $62,972

Brandon, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6423

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3566

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.5%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.0%

Median household income, 2024: $80,980

Median household income, 2023: $82,027

Odessa, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5647

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3466

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.4%

Median household income, 2024: $79,531

Median household income, 2023: $74,562

Independence, Missouri

Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.2%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 1921

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1129

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 3.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 2.2%

Median household income, 2024: $58,535

Median household income, 2023: $61,432

West Covina, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 67.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6515

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3511

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 18.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 11.2%

Median household income, 2024: $101,296

Median household income, 2023: $96,525

Surprise, Arizona

Percentage growth in high-income households: 65.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 9295

Number of high-income households, 2023: 5137

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 14.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.7%

Median household income, 2024: $100,824

Median household income, 2023: $89,560

Laredo, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 63.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4777

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2847

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.6%

Median household income, 2024: $61,519

Median household income, 2023: $60,720

Santa Maria, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 63.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3839

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2188

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.6%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.7%

Median household income, 2024: $74,986

Median household income, 2023: $77,564

South Fulton, Georgia

Percentage growth in high-income households: 62.7%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5464

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3345

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.5%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.3%

Median household income, 2024: $84,745

Median household income, 2023: $79,871

East Los Angeles, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2367

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1344

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.6%

Median household income, 2024: $67,303

Median household income, 2023: $69,891

College Station, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6032

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3480

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.4%

Median household income, 2024: $50,523

Median household income, 2023: $47,632

Paterson, New Jersey

Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.0%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3502

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2339

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.2%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%

Median household income, 2024: $60,703

Median household income, 2023: $56,907

Conroe, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.7%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5220

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3034

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.5%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.2%

Median household income, 2024: $80,411

Median household income, 2023: $77,027

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6619

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4262

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.7%

Median household income, 2024: $61,436

Median household income, 2023: $57,138

Hollywood, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 7156

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4529

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.4%

Median household income, 2024: $71,067

Median household income, 2023: $60,630

Palm Coast, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 56.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4444

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2795

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.2%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.5%

Median household income, 2024: $82,083

Median household income, 2023: $70,037

Yuma, Arizona

Percentage growth in high-income households: 55.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2794

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1878

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.0%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%

Median household income, 2024: $71,828

Median household income, 2023: $61,977

St. George, Utah

Percentage growth in high-income households: 54.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4242

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2761

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.0%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.1%

Median household income, 2024: $83,984

Median household income, 2023: $77,431

Kent, Washington

Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.7%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 7737

Number of high-income households, 2023: 5452

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.6%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.8%

Median household income, 2024: $92,497

Median household income, 2023: $85,982

Joliet, Illinois

Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5367

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3728

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.1%

Median household income, 2024: $103,163

Median household income, 2023: $86,054

Waco, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.3%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3896

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2379

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%

Median household income, 2024: $56,548

Median household income, 2023: $52,770

Greeley, Colorado

Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3679

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2440

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 5.7%

Median household income, 2024: $76,462

Median household income, 2023: $63,526

Garden Grove, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.4%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 8046

Number of high-income households, 2023: 5286

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.0%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.5%

Median household income, 2024: $92,509

Median household income, 2023: $87,407

Mesquite, Texas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.3%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3717

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2186

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.4%

Median household income, 2024: $66,083

Median household income, 2023: $67,333

Rialto, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.2%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3501

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2285

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.0%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.6%

Median household income, 2024: $90,295

Median household income, 2023: $80,321

Des Moines, Iowa

Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.1%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5990

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4071

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%

Median household income, 2024: $67,297

Median household income, 2023: $60,882

Spring Hill, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.1%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3424

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2248

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.1%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.7%

Median household income, 2024: $71,269

Median household income, 2023: $68,872

Nampa, Idaho

Percentage growth in high-income households: 48.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2554

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1683

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.1%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.1%

Median household income, 2024: $82,044

Median household income, 2023: $71,752

Hartford, Connecticut

Percentage growth in high-income households: 47.2%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2614

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1772

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.3%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.6%

Median household income, 2024: $50,418

Median household income, 2023: $42,397

Mesa, Arizona

Percentage growth in high-income households: 44.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 25196

Number of high-income households, 2023: 17720

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.6%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.7%

Median household income, 2024: $85,580

Median household income, 2023: $79,145

West Valley City, Utah

Percentage growth in high-income households: 44.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3840

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2830

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 9.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.5%

Median household income, 2024: $92,750

Median household income, 2023: $80,889

San Bernardino, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 43.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 4563

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3090

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.8%

Median household income, 2024: $67,753

Median household income, 2023: $63,328

Lehigh Acres, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 43.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2053

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1299

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.6%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.2%

Median household income, 2024: $70,800

Median household income, 2023: $59,645

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Percentage growth in high-income households: 42.9%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 7066

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4868

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.0%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.7%

Median household income, 2024: $84,457

Median household income, 2023: $78,069

Visalia, California

Percentage growth in high-income households: 41.1%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 6259

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4360

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 9.0%

Median household income, 2024: $84,781

Median household income, 2023: $79,777

Topeka, Kansas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 38.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3121

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2151

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.9%

Median household income, 2024: $61,030

Median household income, 2023: $52,417

Kansas City, Kansas

Percentage growth in high-income households: 38.2%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 2721

Number of high-income households, 2023: 1955

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.7%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.4%

Median household income, 2024: $63,917

Median household income, 2023: $60,739

Suffolk, Virginia

Percentage growth in high-income households: 37.6%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5411

Number of high-income households, 2023: 3960

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.1%

Median household income, 2024: $97,690

Median household income, 2023: $81,154

Clarksville, Tennessee

Percentage growth in high-income households: 37.5%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 3208

Number of high-income households, 2023: 2278

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.2%

Median household income, 2024: $73,465

Median household income, 2023: $67,246

Baltimore, Maryland

Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 27664

Number of high-income households, 2023: 19713

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.6%

Median household income, 2024: $64,778

Median household income, 2023: $59,579

New Haven, Connecticut

Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 5883

Number of high-income households, 2023: 4362

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.4%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.6%

Median household income, 2024: $59,705

Median household income, 2023: $51,158

Davie, Florida

Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.2%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 7404

Number of high-income households, 2023: 5378

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 18.8%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 13.8%

Median household income, 2024: $86,560

Median household income, 2023: $82,514

Huntsville, Alabama

Percentage growth in high-income households: 35.8%

Number of high-income households, 2024: 12487

Number of high-income households, 2023: 9458

Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.9%

Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 9.5%

Median household income, 2024: $83,235

Median household income, 2023: $73,319

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year Community Survey for 2024 and 2023. The study includes 357 cities with a population of 100,000 or more for which data was available. Cities were ranked based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2023 and 2024. High-income households are defined as those making an income of $200,000 or more.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.