A closer look at mental health in underserved communities

Mental health in underserved communities refers to the unique needs, stressors, and barriers to care faced by diverse communities. Access to mental health support is an ongoing nationwide issue. But it disproportionately impacts underserved groups.

Factors like cultural stigma, systemic racism, and a lack of awareness have negatively affected mental health in these communities for a very long time. And systemic injustice continues to harm those who need the most support. But by raising awareness and advocating for inclusivity, you can help ensure that everyone has access to life-changing care.

Rula takes an in-depth look at mental health in underserved communities, highlighting the systemic barriers to care and the importance of culturally competent support.

Key Takeaways

People with diverse backgrounds and identities often have difficulty accessing mental healthcare. This is due to systemic barriers like institutional racism and discrimination.

Culturally competent care honors and affirms each aspect of a person’s background and identity. But, unfortunately, this form of support can be difficult to find.

If you’re a member of an underserved community and are having trouble finding a therapist, know that you’re not alone. Connecting with your community, practicing self-care, and exploring teletherapy can help you feel supported.

The state of mental health in historically marginalized communities

The U.S. is becoming increasingly diverse. By 2044, it’s estimated that over half of Americans will belong to an underserved group. Despite shifting demographics, historically marginalized communities continue to experience mental health disparities.

A 2024 report found that 56% of white adults with a mental health condition in the U.S. received treatment. In comparison, Hispanic (40%), Black (38%), and Asian (36%) adults were less likely to receive mental healthcare.

Here’s more of what is known about the unique mental health challenges faced by historically marginalized communities:

What’s in the way of mental health equity

Many systemic barriers stand in the way of health equity. Here are a few:

Despite these persistent challenges, efforts are underway to close the mental healthcare gap for historically marginalized communities. For example, July is now officially designated as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S.

This awareness is important to increase representation, but more is needed to address these disparities. From mental health educational materials being made available in different languages to encouraging diversity within the mental health field, we have a long way to go in ensuring that people from all backgrounds have access to the care they need.

Accessible mental healthcare for underserved groups

If you’re looking for a culturally competent or identity-affirming provider, here are a few tips to help you start your search:

Talk to your community. Someone from your community may be able to recommend a provider who shares your identity or understands your culture on a personal level.

Someone from your community may be able to recommend a provider who shares your identity or understands your culture on a personal level. Check online resources. If you’re unable to access culturally competent care in your community, teletherapy can be a great option. Technology can allow you to expand your search and find the right provider for your needs.

If you’re unable to access culturally competent care in your community, teletherapy can be a great option. Technology can allow you to expand your search and find the right provider for your needs. Consider a support group. Being surrounded by people with similar backgrounds can be a healing experience. There are many support groups for people of diverse identities that you can attend either in person or online.

Being surrounded by people with similar backgrounds can be a healing experience. There are many support groups for people of diverse identities that you can attend either in person or online. Vet potential providers. When you contact a potential therapist, know that you can ask questions. You can inquire about their experience treating people like yourself or how they approach supporting people from underserved groups.

When you contact a potential therapist, know that you can ask questions. You can inquire about their experience treating people like yourself or how they approach supporting people from underserved groups. Practice self-care. If you’re having a hard time finding a culturally competent therapist, know that it’s not your fault. The barriers you’re facing are entrenched and systemic. This isn’t something one person can solve. So, try to cultivate self-compassion and make time for self-care. Participating in healthy activities you enjoy can give you strength throughout this process.

Find culturally competent care

Members of underserved groups face unique barriers to mental healthcare. Factors like systemic racism, insufficient insurance coverage, and a lack of access to culturally competent providers can make it harder to seek help. Historically, underserved groups have been underserved by the medical and mental health communities. While this is slowly improving, many of these challenges persist today.

So if you’re a member of a diverse group and you’ve had trouble finding mental healthcare, know that you’re not alone. Talking to someone in your community you trust, using teletherapy, and vetting potential providers can help you find the culturally competent care you deserve.

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.