Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

Bits And Splits // Shutterstock

Debt collectors have a reputation — and in some cases, a well-deserved one — for being unpleasant and intimidating. While the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) was created to limit how far collectors can go, intimidation itself is still a common — and often intentional — part of the collections process.

According to a former collections agent interviewed by Beyond Finance, creating pressure is the point.

“At its heart, creditor intimidation is about trying to create as much overwhelming pressure as you can to get people to pay,” Anton Vogel, a former collections agent, said.

Not all intimidation is illegal — as unfair as it may feel. But there are clear legal lines that debt collectors are not allowed to cross.

This guide can help you understand your rights, identify common intimidation tactics and recognize when a collector’s behavior goes too far.

False or Misleading Representations

Debt collectors are not allowed to lie about who they are or make false claims meant to scare you into paying. This includes pretending to work for the government or threatening legal consequences that aren’t real.

Unfortunately, this kind of deception does happen. In one documented case, collectors were sentenced after falsely accusing people of fraud and threatening arrest and criminal charges for unpaid debts. Some even claimed to be working with federal and state agencies like the Department of Justice or the U.S. Marshals — claims that were completely untrue.

Emotional Manipulation

“Believe it or not, empathy is a huge part of creditor intimidation. We’d position ourselves as their ‘friend.’ You get people to open up and tell you about their hardships and why they fell behind on payments, and then you play on those things: ‘You seem like a great guy, and I’m here to help. We can make it right,’” Vogel said.

Arrest Threats

Federal debt collection law prohibits collectors from falsely claiming you’ve committed a crime or will be arrested if you don’t repay the money they claim you owe. Collection agencies cannot issue arrest warrants or have you put in jail. Failing to repay a legitimate credit card debt, mortgage, car loan, or medical bill won’t get you a jail sentence.

Even when collectors don’t explicitly threaten arrest, they may rely on fear through implication.

“There was the vague, uncertain threat, which tends to be far more terrifying than anything concrete: ‘This isn’t going to end well if you don’t pay,’” Vogel said.

You cannot be jailed for owing a debt. But if a judge issues a court order related to that debt and you fail to follow it — such as not appearing in court — the judge may issue a warrant or hold you in contempt, which can lead to jail time.

Publicizing Your Debt

Debt collectors are not allowed to contact you by postcard, publish the names of debtors who refuse to pay them, or talk to anyone other than you, your spouse, or your attorney about your debt. Additionally, debt collectors should not try to publicly shame you into paying money that you may or may not owe.

Some collectors push right up to these legal boundaries to increase pressure.

“We didn’t disclose the debt to other people, but we’d make sure messages came through friends or family. And it worked. We’d come at them from all angles — the little old lady from next door might walk up the street with a note for you. When you got home from work, your boss would call and say, ‘Hey, I got a message from this guy to give him a call.’ Then your mother-in-law would call: ‘Hey, this guy called. His name’s Anton. He wants you to call him,’” Vogel explained.

Debt collectors are allowed to contact third parties to try to track you down and ask for your address, home phone number, and place of employment — although they’re generally not allowed to contact such people more than once.

Attempting to Collect Debt You Don’t Owe

If a debt collector contacts you, they’re required by law to tell you exactly what they believe you owe — and who they believe you owe it to. They must send a written notice outlining the amount, the creditor, and how they’re asking you to pay within their initial communication or within five days of first contacting you.

Mistakes happen more often than you might think. Sometimes collectors rely on outdated or incorrect information, such as trying to collect a debt that was already discharged in bankruptcy or one that actually belongs to someone else with a similar name.

If something doesn’t look right, don’t panic — and don’t assume the debt is yours. You have the right to ask for more information or dispute the debt. Sending a written dispute by certified mail (with a return receipt) can help you get clarity and create a paper trail while you sort things out.

Harassment

Debt collectors cannot:

Threaten you with violence or harm.

Use obscene or profane language.

Call you repeatedly to harass you.

Generally call you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. without your permission.

Call you at work, if you tell them your employer disallows the calls.

Contact you at all — if you tell the collector, in writing, to stop contacting you altogether or to only contact your attorney.

Collectors are allowed to contact you in limited situations — for example, to let you know they won’t be contacting you anymore, or to notify you that a legitimate lawsuit has been filed.

It’s also important to know that much of today’s collector communication isn’t personal — it’s automated. Aggressive calls, emails, letters, and texts are often sent by systems that run on timers, which is why messages can keep coming unless you take formal steps to stop them. If you do exercise your legal right to limit or stop contact and the messages continue, it may be because the collector hasn’t properly updated their system.

“Emails, letters, and texts are system-generated on a timer. Everyone in the system gets them, and they’re scripted to be as inflammatory as possible without violating guidelines,” Vogel said.

A Note About In-House Collectors and Lawsuits

If you’re behind on a credit card and hear directly from the original lender, those in-house collectors are not covered by the FDCPA. The law generally applies only when a third-party collection agency or debt buyer is involved.

And if you receive a court summons related to a debt, don’t ignore it. Some lawsuits are legitimate. When in doubt, verify the court’s contact information to make sure the notice is real — and take it seriously.

The Bottom Line

Even when it feels personal, creditor intimidation usually isn’t.

“It’s a business to them, it’s not personal. All you are is an interest rate on a spreadsheet,” according to

Vogel.

The protections discussed throughout this article come from the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which clearly outlines what debt collectors can and cannot do. You can also read detailed explanations of your rights on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) website.

This article is intended to provide general information — not legal advice. If you believe a debt collector has violated your rights, you may want to consider filing a complaint with the CFPB, contacting your state attorney general’s office, or speaking with a qualified consumer rights attorney.

This story was produced by Beyond Finance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.