5 ways to handle medical debt and the bills that come with it

Even with health insurance, one trip to the ER or a surprise medical test can leave you with medical debt you never saw coming. This guide from Accredited Debt Relief covers what to do in the hours, days, and weeks after a medical bill arrives, how to keep it from snowballing, and what your options are if medical debt has become part of a bigger debt picture alongside credit cards and personal loans.

This isn’t about battling every charge line by line. It’s a real-world plan for what to do right now — and how to protect yourself from the next surprise.

When Medical Bills Become Medical Debt

Medical debt is one of the most common forms of unsecured debt in the U.S. Unlike a mortgage or auto loan, it isn’t tied to an asset a lender can repossess, which is exactly why qualifying medical bills can often be included in a debt relief program alongside credit cards and personal loans. A bill becomes “debt” the moment it goes unpaid past its due date, and if it’s eventually turned over to a collection agency, it’s still treated as unsecured debt. The steps below help you handle the bill itself first — then, if it’s part of a larger balance you can’t keep up with, this article will walk through your relief options.

Step 1: Pause Before You Panic

Opening an unexpectedly large medical bill can launch you into something akin to the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and, finally, acceptance. But before you make a payment, you should wait. Here’s why:

The first bill may not be final.

You’ll likely get an explanation of benefits (EOB) from your insurer showing what they’ll pay.

You may qualify for help, but you won’t know unless you ask.

Step 2: Sort the Paper Trail

Open everything, even the stuff that looks boring or confusing. Here’s what to keep:

EOBs from your insurer

All pages of the medical bill

Emails or texts from the provider

Pro tip: Take a photo of each document. If you talk to someone on the phone, write down their name and what they said, then add it to your record.

Step 3: Protect Your Emergency Fund, or Build One

If you don’t have an emergency fund, you’re not alone. But even a small one can be a game-changer when the next bill hits. Even a little money set aside each payday can help insulate you from financial worry when something unexpected happens. Bonus points if you put your money into a high-yield savings account so your balance grows while it waits.

Already have an emergency fund? Don’t empty it all at once. Use a portion of it, and then ask the provider about a payment plan.

Step 4: Don’t Say ‘Yes’ to Everything

Just because a bill shows up doesn’t mean it’s correct — or that you have to pay it all at once. Do your due diligence and ask your provider directly for a better deal:

Call and ask if your provider can discount the bill.

Say, “Is this your best price?”

Ask, “Do you offer financial assistance or a hardship discount?”

You’d be surprised how often providers reduce balances for people who just ask. Be patient, honest, and persistent — after all, the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Step 5: Plan for the Next Curveball

After a medical surprise, the smartest thing you can do is prepare for next time.

Add a “medical buffer” line to your monthly budget.

Keep a digital file of providers you’ve seen.

Ask your HR team or insurer for help understanding next year’s plan.

This story was produced by Accredited Debt Relief and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.