What to do after a layoff or pay cut: A money and debt survival guide for the first 30 days

Getting laid off or facing a sudden decrease in income can destabilize your whole life. Beyond the emotional hit, a sudden loss of income raises urgent questions like how do you keep up with rent, bills and debt when the paychecks stop? Accredited Debt Relief shares practical steps to help navigate the financial impact.

The Short Version: Handling Money and Debt After a Layoff or Pay Cut

Give yourself a day or two to reset, then build a quick money plan: apply for unemployment, total your essential bills, trim what you can and lock in health coverage. For debt, contact the companies you owe before you miss a payment and know that debt relief options exist even with reduced income.

Money and Debt Survival Guide for the First 30 Days

When you lose your job, you’re forced into rewriting your plans for the near future, tightening your spending and jumping back into the dreaded job search. But the first 30 days after a layoff are also the best time to focus on a reset after the shock. Here’s how to take care of yourself — and your finances — after a sudden loss in income.

Day 0 to 2: Ground Yourself

It’s common to feel competing emotions after getting laid off. Fear, anxiety, anger and sadness are all made more acute when you’re let go unexpectedly.

The most important thing you can do now is reinforce the good in your life: spend time with loved ones, get out into nature or indulge in a hobby. The point is to redirect your energy into things that make you feel engaged and alive — not dejected and upset. Focusing on the stuff that gives you life can help you heal from the rejection more quickly by putting your job loss into perspective and reaffirming your inherent value as a human being, not an employee.

As much as you can, avoid disassociating in front of a screen or stewing with other laid-off coworkers. Leaning into turning your brain off or focusing on negativity can feel like a safe place to land, but it might end up keeping you frustrated longer than is beneficial.

Week 1: A Little Legwork Now Goes a Long Way

Notice how finances aren’t part of the discussion for the first few days post-layoff. That’s because it’s healthy to have a little time away from life’s logistics, especially after a major change happens.

But once the shock subsides, it’s a good idea to make a quick money game plan for the near future.

Here’s how to get your bearings:

Apply for unemployment: Usually, laid-off workers are eligible for unemployment benefits. You should strongly consider using these benefits — after all, these are the situations they were made for. The added plus of applying for unemployment is that you’ll extend the life of your emergency fund and prevent any costly withdrawals from retirement accounts. Calculate your bottom line: Collect all the non-negotiable bills in your life, then add them up. The total to cover your housing, groceries, debt payments, utilities and other must-pay bills is the number to keep in mind as you work on finding employment. If your unemployment benefits can’t cover everything, calculate the difference and keep that in mind, too. Cancel unnecessary services: Tightening your belt is worth the trouble and sacrifice, so make the easy choice and cancel subscription services. You’ll be surprised how much you’ll save each month, and that cushion will be a big help going forward. Check your health coverage: COBRA allows you to stay on your employer-provided health insurance for limited periods of time. But sometimes that cost is too great to bear alone — if that’s your case, take a look at your state-provided Medicaid benefits. Your change in income may make you eligible for low- or no-cost health insurance. Do this early — processing times may vary, and you want to make sure you’re covered throughout your period of unemployment.

If you’re in the right place mentally, call your utility providers and see if they’re offering any special promotions, discounts or payment plans. You could reduce the amount you pay and pocket the difference — right now, making your financial life as stable as possible is worth the extra effort.

Week 1, Continued: Get Ahead of Your Debt

When your income drops, debt is often the bill that causes the most stress — and the one people freeze on. Don’t. The earlier you deal with it, the more options you keep. Here’s how to handle credit card and other unsecured debt after a layoff.

Contact the Companies You Owe Before You Fall Behind

Many credit card issuers and lenders have hardship programs that aren’t widely advertised. Calling the companies you owe as soon as you know money will be tight can get you reduced interest, paused fees or a temporary lower payment. It’s almost always better to start that conversation before you miss a payment than after.

Be Careful About Minimum Payments

Minimum payments feel manageable, but they’re the slowest and most expensive way out of debt. For someone with $25,000 in debt, minimum payments alone could take 30 years or more and cost tens of thousands in interest. When your income is reduced, leaning on minimums — or worse, new credit — can dig the hole deeper. Payday loans are especially risky here; they’re notoriously hard to pay back and can quickly spiral.

Know Your Debt Relief Options When Income Is Low

If your unemployment benefits and savings can’t cover your debt payments, you have options beyond just hanging on. Here’s how the most common approaches compare for someone who has lost income:

Weeks 2–3: Start the Hunt

Now that you have a good sense of your financial standing, ease into job searching. It might be tempting to make job hunting your full-time gig, but resist the temptation. It’s an emotionally trying process, and giving yourself plenty of breaks will actually make you more productive and responsive, not less.

Some Achievable Goals You Can Set This Week:

Update your resume, LinkedIn and other job application necessities. Take special care to highlight your achievements in your last role.

Reach out to friends, old coworkers and classmates to see if their company is hiring for any roles that might be a good fit. Networking works.

Make a list of the things you liked at your last job, and the stuff you were less thrilled about. Use this list to guide your search — you have an opportunity to find a role you’ll thrive in, so use your time well. Don’t jump into the first thing that comes.

Week 4: Prep for What’s Next

By now, you have a better sense of how long you expect to be unemployed. As you prep for interviews, this is also a time to strengthen your resume and candidacy:

Practice interview questions proactively

Upskill by gaining a certification, attending a seminar or mastering a new program

Seek out local networking events in your field to get valuable face time with businesses that may be hiring

If cash is tight, this is the week to consider adding a side hustle. You could declutter and have a garage sale, pick up a local side gig or even do some app-based work. Mixing it up from the job hunt can help your mental health, too.

The 30-Day Check-In

When you hit the one-month mark, take a moment to evaluate how the last month has gone, both financially and emotionally.

Make a note of your successes. Whether that means celebrating the number of applications you’ve sent or taking some time off to rest and focus on your wellness, a win is a win.

Look at your finances. Have you been following your plan, or are there patterns that cause you to break from it? If debt is still the part that won’t budge, that’s the signal to get a free evaluation and see what an actual relief option would look like for your numbers.

But the most important thing to remember is that your self-worth has nothing to do with your employment status. Take care of your mental health, and your financial health will follow.

This story was produced by Accredited Debt Relief and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.