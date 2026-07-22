What you need to know about ATM withdrawal limits

Most banks and credit unions have daily limits on the dollar amount of the purchases that can be made with a debit or ATM card, as well as maximum limits on the dollar amount of cash that can be withdrawn each day. This is an ATM withdrawal limit. Limits also vary by bank, debit card type, and account type. Each bank or credit union determines its own limit structure.

Banks set limits not to restrict ATM network access, but to protect customers and financial systems.

“Daily withdrawal and purchase limits are a standard way financial institutions help ensure the integrity of the broader payments system,” said Chris Starr, head of deposits at Wells Fargo. “The limits help your bank or credit union fight fraud, manage risk, and keep funds secure. While each institution structures its limits differently, everyone’s goal is to provide customers with convenient access to their money while putting necessary safeguards in place.”

Key takeaways

Banks and credit unions set ATM withdrawal limits to protect customers and financial systems.

Your individual limit depends on your bank, account type, and available balance.

Americans’ use of cash held steady in 2024

Despite more options than ever to pay for goods and services, the use of cash held steady in recent years. According to the Federal Reserve’s Diary of Consumer Payment Choice (DCPC) , consumers have made an average of seven cash payments per month for four straight years.

Nearly 15% of all payments are made with cash, showing its continued relevance in an ever-expanding digital payment ecosystem. The DCPC also found that consumers typically rely on cash for small, routine purchases under $25.

Adults 55 and older, and lower-income consumers — those making less than $25,000 per year — use cash at much higher rates than adults aged 25 to 54 and higher-income consumers.

These trends show cash’s continued value as the landscape evolves, making knowledge of daily purchase and ATM withdrawal limits important to overall financial health.

How do I change the daily ATM cash withdrawal and purchase daily dollar limits?

Customers are sometimes surprised to learn that raising ATM withdrawal limits isn’t automatic. Raising the limit typically requires account holders to make the request at the bank’s website or on its app, or via a call to customer service or visit to a branch.

What is an available balance?

Available balance is the most current record your bank has about funds available for your use or withdrawal. It is calculated by taking your ending daily balance, subtracting any applicable holds, adding credited deposits, and subtracting withdrawals that we cannot return unpaid.

This balance may not reflect all your transactions, such as checks you have written or debit card transactions that have been approved but not yet submitted for payment by the merchant.

“Knowing how your available balance works is an important step in building financial confidence,” said Starr. “It reflects not just what you’ve deposited or withdrawn, but also holds and pending transactions that haven’t fully cleared. Understanding available balance gives you a basic tool in planning, budgeting, and making healthy financial decisions.”

Why do banks have daily purchase and ATM cash withdrawal limits?

While each bank or credit union has its own reasons for enacting daily purchase and withdrawal limits, most consider the following when developing their policies:

Fraud prevention: Banks and credit unions typically place caps on ATM withdrawals and card purchases to limit how much money fraudsters can take if your debit card or PIN were compromised. For example, additional limits may be issued on the amount, number, or type of transactions you can make using your card for security reasons.

Banks and credit unions typically place caps on ATM withdrawals and card purchases to limit how much money fraudsters can take if your debit card or PIN were compromised. For example, additional limits may be issued on the amount, number, or type of transactions you can make using your card for security reasons. Risk management : Credit unions and banks limit exposure to potential losses and help maintain system stability by controlling how much can move out of an account at any given time.

: Credit unions and banks limit exposure to potential losses and help maintain system stability by controlling how much can move out of an account at any given time. Regulatory compliance: The United States Federal Reserve Board requires banks to make certain deposits available within specific timeframes, which affects how soon you can withdraw deposited funds. Federal law requires currency transaction reporting for cash transactions of $10,000 or more, including deposits, withdrawals, or combinations. This does not cap ATM withdrawals but can influence bank monitoring and policies.

Common misconceptions about ATM withdrawal limits

Your available balance and your daily ATM withdrawal limit are not the same thing. Even with sufficient funds, most banks and credit unions cap your card with a preset daily limit that determines how much you can withdraw in a 24‑hour period.

Also, the ATM itself does not control your limit. Your bank sets your daily ATM withdrawal limit based on factors like your account type, how long you’ve been a customer, and internal security considerations. Wells Fargo customers should note that some non-WF ATMs also have caps that may impact how much you can withdraw.

FAQ

How much cash can I withdraw at an ATM?

The amount of cash you can withdraw from your bank depends on a variety of factors, including:

Your card’s daily limit

Your account type

Your available balance

Can I withdraw money from my savings account?

Yes, most banks allow you to withdraw money from your savings account using your PIN. However, check with your bank first as debit purchase and ATM withdrawal limits can vary.

Can I increase my ATM withdrawal limit?

Yes, you can request an increased ATM withdrawal limit with your bank or financial institution.

What happens if I exceed my ATM withdrawal limit?

If the requested amount of your ATM withdrawal exceeds your daily limit, your bank will decline the transaction.

This story was produced by Wells Fargo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.