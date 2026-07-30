A concentrated stock position can often represent success. It typically comes from owning company stock or equity compensation, a successful business exit, an early investment, an inheritance, or simply years of loyalty to one company. However proud you may be of your stock position, it brings up some questions for your investment portfolio. Below, Wealth Enhancement examines what financial advisors are saying about the risks of concentrated stock.

When you talk to a financial advisor about a concentrated stock position, the conversation is rarely as simple as whether to sell or hold. A large single stock position can create several risks including company-specific volatility, overlapping career and portfolio risk, tax exposure, liquidity constraints, and the possibility that one stock becomes too important to your retirement or estate plan.

Rather than immediately selling the entire position, a financial advisor can help evaluate how the stock fits into your broader financial picture. The goal is often to create a thoughtful transition plan that reduces concentration risk over time while balancing diversification, taxes, liquidity, and your long-term goals.

Key Takeaways

A concentrated stock position isn’t always a bad thing, but it comes with key financial risks, and it’s important to be intentional when creating or maintaining it.

Strategies to manage a concentrated stock position include rebalancing, staged selling, tax-loss harvesting, charitable giving, and more, and require both coordinated investment and tax planning.

The right strategy to deal with your concentrated stock position depends on your financial goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, cost basis, tax situation, vesting schedule, and total financial picture.

What Is a Concentrated Stock Position?

A concentrated stock position is when a single stock makes up an unusually large portion of your investment portfolio, net worth, or overall financial security.

There’s not necessarily a set percentage that advisors define as “too concentrated,” but it depends on your total assets, liquidity, age, income, tax situation, and retirement timeline, not to mention how much volatility you can handle emotionally. A stock concentration that’s an acceptable level of risk for one investor might be too concentrated for someone else.

Common Ways Investors End Up With Concentrated Stock

A concentrated stock position could be the result of a long-term buy-and-hold investing strategy in a single company, but that’s not usually the case. Instead, concentrated stock is usually the result of a career or life event. Common examples include:

Equity compensation from your job, including restricted stock units (RSUs), incentive stock options (ISOs), or non-qualified stock options (NSOs).

Employee stock from a purchase plan or retirement plan.

Founder shares or shares from a business exit.

Inherited stock, usually from someone who earned shares in one of the ways listed above.

A concentrated stock position is often about more than just money — it can also be an emotional attachment. It can represent years of hard work, either starting and growing your own business or spending many years helping build the business you worked for.

What Advisors Say Are the Biggest Risks of Concentrated Stock

While a concentrated stock position can often feel like a mark of success, it also brings some serious risk. Here are some of the biggest risks of having a large concentration of stock from a single company, according to financial advisors.

Single-Company Volatility

One of the biggest risks of having a high stock concentration is that the success of your investment portfolio largely depends on the fate of a single business. Even a strong company can have ups and downs due to below-expected earnings, leadership changes, regulatory pressures, sector disruption, and other business risks.

When one company’s success or failure drives a large share of your net worth, a single bad year can have an outsized effect on your financial plan, including retirement timing, spending flexibility, and other long-term goals.

Career Risk and Portfolio Risk Can Overlap

In many cases, a high stock concentration is due to employer stock from equity compensation or an employee stock purchase plan. If you still work for the company whose stock makes up a large portion of your portfolio, then your career and investment portfolio are relying on the same company’s success.

If the company struggles, you could face pressure on multiple fronts at once: job security, future income, unvested equity, and the value of shares you already own. In other words, the same downturn could affect both your paycheck and your portfolio.

A concentrated stock risk review can help you assess your situation and determine whether your career and portfolio risk overlap too much and how to diversify.

Tax Risk Can Delay Good Decisions

Selling off a large amount of stock at once can trigger huge tax consequences, especially if you have a low cost-basis on the stock (often the case when you’ve purchased with stock options). You might find yourself avoiding selling off your concentrated stock in an effort to avoid a large capital gains tax bill. Unfortunately, this avoidance could lead to poor overall financial decisions.

If managing your capital gains tax burden is a priority for you, a financial advisor can look at your portfolio and help you create a schedule and strategies to sell some of your concentrated stock while minimizing your tax liability.

To learn more about the potential tax consequences of selling your concentrated stock position, visit the IRS page on capital gains and losses (topic no. 409).

Liquidity Risk Can Show Up at the Worst Time

A high net worth on paper doesn’t necessarily equal easy access to cash, especially if your trading is restricted (which can sometimes be the case for your employer’s stock).

If you find yourself in need of cash to help you cover expenses during a job loss, buy a home, pay for your child’s education, or fund your retirement spending, you could find yourself rich on paper, but without the money you need to reach your goals.

Emotional Attachment Can Cloud Decision-Making

A concentrated stock position is often the result of years of hard work at the same company — possibly even as a founder, executive, or early start-up employee. That brings with it an emotional attachment and a feeling of identity that’s wrapped up in that stock. Additionally, you might worry about missing out on future gains by selling the stock too early.

Unfortunately, these emotions don’t necessarily lead to the best decision-making, and you could find yourself hanging onto company stock for far longer than you should because you’re emotionally attached.

Retirement and Estate Plans May Become Too Dependent on One Stock

A concentrated stock holding affects your finances right now, but it also affects your long-term financial planning, including retirement and estate planning.

As you near retirement, you should be reducing risk in your portfolio, and that’s hard to do with too much of your money wrapped up in one company’s stock. Additionally, waiting until too close to retirement to sell could create a huge tax burden when you least want to deal with it.

Similarly, if you’re planning to leave your investment portfolio to your loved ones in your estate, a high stock concentration passes that risk (and possibly also the emotional entanglement) down to the next generation, which you may want to avoid.

How Financial Advisors Evaluate Whether a Stock Position Is Too Concentrated

There’s no set number advisors use to determine whether your portfolio is too concentrated in a single company’s stock. However, there are some questions they ask to evaluate your unique situation.

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Advisor Strategies for Managing Concentrated Stock Risk

Once a financial advisor has evaluated your situation and determined that you have a concentrated stock position, they may rely on one or more of these strategies to address it.

In some cases, you might be most comfortable holding onto your concentrated stock position. You’ll maintain your upside and avoid an immediate tax bill, but you should only go this route if you’re aware of and comfortable with the risk.

Alternatively, you can explore the strategies below. The right approach will differ from person to person based on your financial goals, tax situation, risk tolerance, liquidity needs, and any other factors at play.

Strategy 1: Rebalance Around the Position

The simplest way to deal with a concentrated stock position is to rebalance your portfolio around it. Rather than selling off your concentrated stock, your advisor might have you gradually reduce your concentration by investing future contributions and dividends into different assets to adjust your asset allocation.

Strategy 2: Use a Staged Selling Plan

Rather than selling off all of your concentrated stock at once, consider a staged selling plan, where you gradually sell off shares year to year. This strategy helps manage your tax liability, while also helping reduce some of the emotional pressure and helping to avoid an all-or-nothing decision.

Strategy 3: Pair Diversification With Tax-Loss Harvesting Strategies

If you have investment losses elsewhere in your portfolio, you could use those to offset some of the capital gains from selling off your concentrated stock. Direct indexing can often give you more control over tax-loss harvesting and transition planning, making it easier to take advantage of those losses to lower your tax burden.

Strategy 4: Deploy a Long/Short Transition Strategy

For investors with a large, low-basis concentrated stock position, a long/short transition strategy provides more immediate diversification without requiring the entire position to be sold up front. The investor can retain the concentrated stock while a separate long/short portfolio creates broader market exposure around it. Losses generated within the portfolio are used to offset gains by gradually selling the concentrated positions, making this a more tax-aware and flexible exit strategy.

Strategy 5: Consider Charitable Giving With Appreciated Stock

If you want to avoid a large tax bill and have philanthropic goals, you can combine those objectives by gifting your appreciated stock to charity. This allows you to support a cause you care about while reducing your tax burden. If you’re considering this, be sure to read the IRS’s guidance on charitable contributions.

Strategy 6: Use a Rule 10b5-1 Plan for Executives or Insiders

Executives and other company insiders often face blackout periods and internal trading policies that limit when and how they can sell their stock. A prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan creates a structured framework for selling your shares under predetermined conditions. Make sure to set this plan up with coordination from legal counsel, tax professionals, and your company’s compliance team.

Strategy 7: Evaluate Exchange Funds for Highly Appreciated Positions

Exchange funds can help certain high-net-worth investors diversify a highly appreciated stock position without immediately selling it and realizing gains up front. Instead, these funds pool your shares with other investors in a similar situation, giving you exposure to a more diversified basket over time. These funds typically have eligibility requirements, fees, and long holding periods, so they aren’t right for everyone.

Strategy 8: Review Net Unrealized Appreciation for Employer Stock in a Retirement Plan

If you have employer securities in your qualified retirement plan, net unrealized appreciation (NUA) might be relevant. This is a specialized area of tax planning that’s often overlooked, but it’s important to review with a qualified tax professional before rolling over or selling your shares.

Strategy 9: Consider Advanced Hedging or Income Strategies Carefully

Covered calls, collars, prepaid variable forwards, and other advanced trading strategies can, in certain cases, help you manage your risk or generate income around your concentrated stock position.

These strategies are extremely complex and risky, and they come with a limited upside, so they aren’t suitable for most investors and should only be done with the help of a professional.

Concentrated Stock Strategy Comparison Table

To help you determine which stock concentration strategy might be right for you, review the table below to learn about the potential benefits, risks, and best-fit scenarios. Before executing any of these strategies, consider consulting a financial advisor for their feedback and assistance.

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The Tax Question: Why Advisors Don’t Treat Concentrated Stock as Purely an Investment Issue

Dealing with a concentrated stock position involves both investment and tax analysis. Some of the factors that advisors will look at when evaluating your situation and the best strategies include:

Your cost basis

Your holding period

Unrealized gains

Short-term vs. long-term tax treatment

State tax considerations

Tax-loss harvesting opportunities

Charitable giving options

Timing decisions across tax years

Retirement income implications

Estate and wealth-transfer goals

Investment decisions involve plenty of nuance, and the right strategies differ from person to person. Additionally, tax laws are complex and can change from year to year. Be sure to consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to your situation, and only take the information in this article as general informational content, not tax advice.

What Financial Advisors Are Saying Now

The Position Should Be Intentional, Not Accidental

Many concentrated stock positions are the result of business success, company loyalty, or even tax avoidance. Rather than letting your concentrated stock position come about accidentally, make intentional decisions about whether to continue holding your shares and whether (and how) to sell them.

Taxes Matter, But Risk Still Matters

Yes, tax implications are important, but they aren’t the only factor to consider. It’s not worth avoiding a large tax bill if it ultimately results in your investment portfolio taking a huge hit if your company has a bad year. The goal isn’t to avoid taxes, but to weigh the cost of taxes with the risks of not acting.

Diversification Does Not Have to Mean Abandoning the Company

Reducing your concentrated stock exposure doesn’t necessarily mean giving up on the company that helped you build your wealth. It’s possible to reduce your concentration while also maintaining exposure to that company, sector, or market.

The Right Strategy Depends on Liquidity, Time Horizon, and Goals

There’s no single correct strategy for everyone. A founder, retiring executive, mid-career employee, new startup employee, and heir may have similar stock concentrations, but will need to use very different strategies to deal with them. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, making the help of a financial advisor invaluable.

When Concentrated Stock May Be Acceptable

It’s always worth evaluating your situation when you have a concentrated stock position, but there are situations where it’s okay to hold onto your position. A few examples of when an advisor might be comfortable with a concentrated holding include:

The investor understands their downside risk.

The holding is part of a deliberate plan.

The investor has substantial diversified assets elsewhere.

The investor’s liquidity needs are already covered by other sources.

The tax cost of immediately selling outweighs the benefits.

The investor has a staged reduction plan already in motion.

The exposure makes sense given the investor’s age, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

There are legal or company restrictions that prevent the investor from selling.

Signs You Should Talk to a Financial Advisor About Concentrated Stock

It’s often worth having a conversation with a financial advisor if you have a concentrated stock position, especially in the following situations:

One stock represents a large share of your portfolio or net worth.

Your employer is also your largest stock exposure.

You have a low cost basis and are worried about the tax implications of selling.

You hold RSUs, ISOs, NSOs, ESPP shares, or founder shares.

You’re approaching retirement.

You’re subject to blackout periods or insider trading policies.

You recently inherited an appreciated, concentrated stock position.

You’re considering a business sale or exit.

You have a concentrated stock position and charitable goals.

You’re unsure whether to hold your position, sell your shares, hedge your risk, or diversify gradually.

FAQs About Concentrated Stock Risk

What percentage of a portfolio is too much in one stock?

There’s no universal percentage that applies to everyone. Advisors look at your big-picture financial situation, which includes your total investment portfolio, risk tolerance, liquidity needs, tax exposure, and other financial goals, to determine what’s an acceptable concentration.

Is concentrated stock always bad?

A concentrated stock position isn’t always bad. In fact, it’s how many people build wealth. However, it also comes with key risks that could impact your long-term financial security. Even if you ultimately decide to hold onto the position, it’s worth working with a financial advisor to monitor the situation and make intentional decisions about your portfolio makeup.

How can I diversify concentrated stock without selling everything at once?

Some strategies advisors might recommend for a concentrated stock position include rebalancing around the position, a staged selling plan, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, charitable giving, a 10b5-1 plan, exchange funds, and certain hedging strategies. It’s important to speak to an advisor to narrow down the best strategies for your situation.

Should I sell company stock as soon as it vests?

It’s not always necessary (or the best option) to sell your company stock as soon as it vests. The right choice depends on your overall financial situation, the company’s outlook, the potential tax consequences, and how much of your wealth is tied up in the company.

What is a 10b5-1 plan?

A 10b5-1 plan is a trading agreement that allows company insiders, including founders, executives, and other employees, to sell their stock under a prearranged framework, accounting for legal and compliance limitations.

What is net unrealized appreciation?

Net unrealized appreciation (NUA) refers to appreciation of company stock in your retirement plan. There are tax benefits associated with it, but also important nuances to understand and consider.

Can charitable giving help reduce concentrated stock risk?

Yes, charitable giving can help reduce your concentrated stock risk by helping you offload some of the stock while also avoiding the tax consequences of selling. You may be limited by the type of asset, the specific charity, deduction limits, and holding periods.

What should I ask a financial advisor about concentrated stock?

Ask your financial advisor to review your concentrated stock position relative to your overall net worth, what risks the position might present, the tax consequences of selling, and the best way to manage the exposure while managing your other risks and tax burden.

Concentrated Stock Is a Planning Decision, Not Just an Investment Decision

Concentrated stock often comes after years of hard work and business success, but it brings its own unique set of risks. A financial advisor can help investors take what’s often an emotional, tax-sensitive decision and turn it into a structured, intentional plan that works for that person’s financial situation.

This story was produced by Wealth Enhancement and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.