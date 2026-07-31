Where Americans are moving this summer, and how it changes who can find you

Summer is the season for a fresh start. Between school breaks and peak real estate weather, millions of Americans pack up moving trucks between June and September to start new chapters.

Relocating these days involves more than just the logistical challenge of boxes and heavy lifting. In a hyperconnected digital landscape, changing your address sets off a massive domino effect across your digital footprint.

When you move, a whole network of public registries, utility logs, and credit bureaus rushes to update your file. While you’re unpacking, your personal data is moving as well, often leaving a messy trail of fragmented public records behind—creating confusion about who can find you.

If you’d like to keep yourself findable to old friends while keeping scammers away, taking a couple of security measures—like running a reverse phone search on your own info, digitizing your mail, and being generally proactive—can help protect the public data you leave behind during your transition. PeopleFinders highlights where people in the U.S. are moving this summer, how relocating impacts a mover’s digital footprint, and what people can do to protect their privacy in the process.

Where Americans Are Moving This Summer: Top 5 Hotspots

According to a comprehensive moving trends report by PODS, American migration patterns have experienced a major shift in 2026. Career is no longer the top motivator. With economic pressures and a challenging real estate market, 58% of Americans prioritize affordability as their top factor, overtaking career. This search has driven a massive influx into specific cities:

The Carolinas: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-Wilmington, North Carolina

For the fourth year in a row, this metropolitan region secured the number one spot for net long-distance move-ins across the country. Driven by retirees, remote workers, and young families seeking a coastal lifestyle without major city price tags, the Carolinas remain unbeatable.

Central Florida: Ocala, Sarasota, and Jacksonville

Florida claimed a tie for the top slots in the 2026 rankings, led by Ocala, Florida, holding strong at number two, alongside massive reentries from Sarasota and Jacksonville.

Despite rising insurance premiums across the state, Central—and even Northern Florida—continues to absorb thousands of households fleeing high-cost, high-density areas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, has established itself as the premier corporate and lifestyle destination for families migrating from the West Coast (especially from California). The region’s robust job market, lack of state income tax, and expansive suburban inventory offer a compelling alternative to high-tax states.

More of the Sunbelt Regions: Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama

Tied with Florida as the most moved-to state in 2026, Tennessee’s lack of a state income tax and Knoxville’s vibrant, mountain-adjacent lifestyle make it an absolute magnet for budget-conscious families.

Huntsville, Alabama, is also drawing tech and aerospace professionals who want high-paying industry careers paired with some of the lowest housing costs in the country.

What Relocating Means to Your Digital Footprint

Many assume that moving addresses is a private matter handled strictly between the mover and the post office. But people don’t always consider that their physical location is the anchor used by the internet’s data aggregators to track identities.

When you officially file a change-of-address form, sign a new lease, set up your Wi-Fi, or update your driver’s license—this change is logged instantly into local county public records and commercial consumer files.

Here is where it gets messy. Because various private and state databases sync at different rates, your digital self becomes highly fragmented. For example, your old cell phone number might be linked to your new address on one marketing website, while your bank files still list your previous home on another. This creates a massive disconnect.

If a childhood friend or an old colleague tries to track you down using a standard reverse phone lookup tool, the data can fail to connect the dots, making you temporarily invisible online.

The Identity Risks of a Summer Move

Now, cybercriminals and identity thieves wait for this type of change and confusion. When you move, your natural security posture drops because you’re managing a dozen moving parts at once, meaning you may become highly vulnerable to certain scams listed below.

Change-of-Address Phishing

Scammers deploy look-alike websites that perfectly mimic official government postal portals. Unsuspecting movers looking to forward their mail unassumingly just enter their names or credit card info, which gives identity thieves a blueprint of their transition.

Intercepted Mail Exploitation

During these transition weeks, sensitive financial documents (i.e., tax statements, bank letters, or medical files) are often misdelivered. If someone intercepts physical mail at your old, vacant residence, they can use publicly available data to open fraudulent lines of credit.

“New Neighbor” Utilities Scams

Once your data and records are connected, scammers buy these lists to execute targeted phishing campaigns. They text or call recent move-ins, pretending to be the local power, water, or internet provider and may demand an activation fee to prevent a service shutoff.

How to Protect Your Privacy and Stay Findable on Your Own Terms

You don’t have to let a summer move compromise your personal security or completely erase connections to your past network. A few proactive steps will keep your data secure and ensure you remain findable in the way you want to be.

Opt for Direct, Manual Vendor Updates

Relying on a blanket postal forwarding order instantly streams into commercial marketing databases. Instead, try manually changing your address inside your secure bank, credit card, and insurance portals. This limits how quickly your new address is broadcast to third-party data trackers.

Audit Your Own Personal Data

Once you have successfully settled into your new home, check how your identity is presented across public records. Using a trusted reverse phone lookup engine with your own contact info is a quick and confidential way to see whether your old addresses are still publicly exposed or to ensure your current contact info is correctly updated across databases.

Transition Through a Digital Mailbox

If you’re moving between states or facing temporary housing gaps, consider using a secure digital mailbox service. These services receive your physical mail at a monitored facility, scan the exterior envelopes, and allow you to preview your correspondence via an app. This completely eliminates the risk of sensitive paperwork sitting exposed in an unmonitored mailbox.

Final Thoughts

A summer move is an exciting milestone, but you deserve security and privacy. True security requires looking after your digital home just as carefully as your new space. By understanding how seasonal moving trends manipulate public data records, you can be proactive in closing security gaps before scammers can exploit them.

Keep your records intentional, manage your public trail carefully, and ensure that the only people who can find your new front door are the ones you want invited inside.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.