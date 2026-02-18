Everything you need to know about sticky bras

Yoyochow23 // Shutterstock

We’re in an open-back epidemic. You know how it goes: You’re shopping for a dress to wear for an event, you find the perfect outfit, and then you click to see the back, and it’s … not there. If you need lift and support, these styles may seem impossible to wear.

That’s where sticky bras come in. For many people, these adhesive wonders can provide enough lift and coverage to get them through an evening in a special backless ensemble. If you’ve never tried one before, Honeylove shares everything you need to know.

What is a sticky bra?

A sticky bra, also known as an adhesive bra, is a backless, strapless bra made with special adhesive material that sticks directly to the breasts. Most sticky bras are made of silicone or polyurethane, which creates a smooth, invisible look under clothing.

Key features of a sticky bra include:

Backless and strapless design : The adhesive allows the bra to stay in place without traditional straps or bands.

: The adhesive allows the bra to stay in place without traditional straps or bands. Skin-friendly adhesive : High-quality sticky bras use medical-grade adhesives that are safe and comfortable on the skin.

: High-quality sticky bras use medical-grade adhesives that are safe and comfortable on the skin. Shaping and support: Despite their minimalist design, sticky bras provide lift and support to enhance your natural shape.

Sticky bras are ideal for wearing with backless, strapless, or low-cut clothing when you want a seamless, invisible look. They’re also a great option for anyone seeking a wire-free, lightweight alternative to traditional bras.

Can everyone wear sticky bras?

If you have a larger cup size, you may find that sticky bras don’t provide enough support for all-day wear. In those cases, you might be able to get a similar effect with boob tape. Also, the adhesive can be irritating for those with very sensitive skin, so always patch test before you wear it.

Before you get started, use this bra size calculator to find your bra size. Then, evaluate your outfit to ensure your adhesive bra style will work with the neckline you’re planning to wear.

How to apply a sticky bra

Sticky bras can have a bit of a learning curve, but with a little practice, they can be extremely easy to wear. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Start with clean, dry skin that’s free of any oils, lotions, or moisturizers, as these can interfere with the adhesive. Remove the protective film from the adhesive on the bra cups. Bend forward slightly, and position the cups on the bottom of each breast. Press the cups onto your skin, smoothing them from the bottom up. Make sure the edges lie flat against your skin. Adjust the placement of the cups as needed to achieve your desired lift and shape. If your sticky bra has a front closure, secure it at this point for extra support and cleavage.

To remove your sticky bra, simply peel the cups away from your skin slowly and gently. Never rip or tear the bra off, as this can damage the adhesive and your skin.

How to wash a sticky bra

With proper care, a high-quality sticky bra can last for many wears. To keep yours in top condition, follow these tips:

Hand wash only : After each wear, hand wash your sticky bra with mild soap and warm water. Avoid using harsh detergents or scrubbing too vigorously.

: After each wear, hand wash your sticky bra with mild soap and warm water. Avoid using harsh detergents or scrubbing too vigorously. Air dry : Allow the bra to air dry completely before storing it. Never put it in the dryer, as the heat can damage the adhesive.

: Allow the bra to air dry completely before storing it. Never put it in the dryer, as the heat can damage the adhesive. Reapply protective film : Once the adhesive is completely dry, place the protective film back onto the cups to prevent dust and debris from sticking to it.

: Once the adhesive is completely dry, place the protective film back onto the cups to prevent dust and debris from sticking to it. Proper storage: Keep your sticky bra in its original packaging or a clean, dry place when not in use.

Replace your sticky bra after 30-50 uses, or when you notice the adhesive starting to degrade. With gentle use and care, you can extend the life of your bra and get the most value for your purchase.

This story was produced by Honeylove and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.