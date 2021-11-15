

Best places to live in Texas

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. New Territory

– Population: 15,699

– Median home value: $276,800 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,554 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $135,444

– Top public schools: Stephen F. Austin High School (A), Walker Station Elementary School (A), Sartartia Middle School (A)

#9. Greatwood

– Population: 12,437

– Median home value: $322,000 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,000 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $148,047

– Top public schools: George Ranch High School (A), Bess Campbell Elementary School (A), Susanna Dickinson Elementary School (A)

#8. Spring Valley Village

– Population: 4,282

– Median home value: $789,000 (97% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $206,654

– Top public schools: Memorial High School (A+), Westchester Academy for International Studies (A), Cornerstone Academy (A)

#7. Southlake

– Population: 31,292

– Median home value: $676,900 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,367 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $240,248

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (A+), Old Union Elementary School (A+), Carroll Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Clariden School (A), Carpe Diem Private Preschool: Southlake, Fusion Academy Southlake

#6. University Park

– Population: 25,036

– Median home value: $1,295,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $2,069 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $224,485

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (A+), School of Science & Engineering (A+), Highland Park High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Day School at HP Pres

#5. Sugar Land

– Population: 118,709

– Median home value: $323,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,775 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $121,274

– Top public schools: Clements High School (A+), Harmony School of Excellence – Sugar Land (A+), Stephen F. Austin High School (A)

– Top private schools: Fort Bend Christian Academy (A+), Logos Preparatory Academy (A+), Saint Theresa Catholic School – Sugar Land (A)

#4. Nassau Bay

– Population: 4,048

– Median home value: $243,700 (51% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (49% rent)

– Median household income: $89,850

– Top public schools: Clear Horizons Early College High School (A+), Clear Lake High School (A+), Falcon Pass Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School

#3. Cinco Ranch

– Population: 16,437

– Median home value: $373,600 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,375 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $141,752

– Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (A+), Cinco Ranch High School (A+), Michael L. Griffin Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Cinco Ranch Montessori School

#2. The Woodlands

– Population: 113,819

– Median home value: $374,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,566 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $122,634

– Top public schools: The Woodlands High School (A+), College Park High School (A+), Creekside Forest Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: The John Cooper School (A+), The Woodlands Preparatory School (A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (A+)

#1. Coppell

– Population: 41,645

– Median home value: $388,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,450 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $122,340

– Top public schools: Coppell High School (A+), Coppell Middle School – East (A+), Town Center Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Coppell Montessori Academy, Spanish Schoolhouse, Primrose School of Coppell

