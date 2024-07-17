Paul Schulz, anchor / reporter

Paul Schulz is excited to join the team at KVIA as an anchor, producer and MMJ. He was born and raised in Southern California and was an avid viewer of ABC 7 Los Angeles growing up and is very excited to have the opportunity to work at ABC 7 here in El Paso. Schulz graduated from Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism in May, where he was an anchor, reporter and producer for Cronkite News, the school's student news service. In his free time, Schulz enjoys playing golf, attending sporting events, and exploring new places.

