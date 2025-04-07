Marcel Clarke, main co-anchor

Marcel Clarke joins KVIA as the main anchor for weekday nights alongside Paul Cicala. Known for leading both national and local newscasts, Marcel brings a unique ability to bridge cultures and communicate complex stories effectively to audiences both online and on-air.

A proud International Baccalaureate graduate of Coronado High School in El Paso, Marcel went on to earn a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from one of the nation’s top journalism schools, The Missouri School of Journalism, with a minor in Political Science. Over the years, Marcel has built a strong reputation in the broadcast industry, gaining extensive experience in news coverage while working at top networks and in major markets across the country.

Marcel’s career highlights include anchoring an evening show at NBCLX, where she played a key role in launching a show and streaming platform for NBC Network, and working at the Black News Channel, where she was the only Hispanic anchor. She served as a powerful voice for minorities, bringing her unique perspective of growing up in a border town to a national audience. Throughout her career, Marcel has always been an advocate for telling stories in her native language, while fighting for transparency in the ever-evolving news industry. Her work has even earned her a nomination for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List, recognizing her impact in journalism.

Outside of her professional life, Marcel is passionate about the outdoors. A true adventurer at heart, she’s hiked every trail in El Paso and enjoys exploring the beauty of nature in her spare time. Marcel is also deeply committed to giving back to her community, dedicating time to volunteering at women’s shelters where she advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual assault, using her voice to support and empower those in need. Marcel is also a huge advocate for health and cancer research, particularly after mother was impacted by ovarian cancer last year. Her personal connection to the disease has deepened her commitment to supporting awareness, research, and resources for those battling cancer.

Now, Marcel is excited to return to her roots and join KVIA as the main anchor, where she’ll bring her experience, passion, and deep connection to El Paso back home, serving the community she knows and loves.