Amelia Roberts, producer

Amelia Roberts is the producer for ABC-7 at 10. She started at KVIA in June of 2025. Prior to moving to El Paso, she worked in Toledo, Ohio as the 10 PM producer for local news station WTOL 11. Before beginning in her career, Amelia graduated from Bowling Green State University in April of 2023, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Multiplatform Journalism, as well as a minor in Popular Culture.

Originally from Bradford, Ohio, Amelia realized her passion for storytelling through working with her high school newspaper and yearbook. She went on to work for her college's newspaper, earning the role of Opinion Editor, before becoming the Lifestyle Content Director.

Outside of work, Amelia enjoys reading and writing, scrapbooking and spending time with friends.