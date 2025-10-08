Gabrielle Lopez, producer

Gabrielle Lopez joined the ABC-7 team just before graduating from the University of Oregon in 2025. Born and raised in El Paso, she had always intended to return home and work at a local station. Growing up in a city with a rich blend of Mexican and American culture inspired her to minor in sociology while majoring in journalism.

As an Oregon Duck, Gabrielle explored media careers around the world, including food reporting in France and visiting national newsrooms New York City. Her favorite stories to write focused on how people interact with culture and the changes around them. In her free time, she worked in social media strategy for student organizations.

She returned to El Paso her senior year and completed her degree online. She spent the year interning at the Sun Bowl Association, where she picked up photography and graphic design. She enhanced these skills while interning at the Mexican American Cultural Center.

Gabrielle first produced ABC-7 at 5 and now co-produces Good Morning El Paso.

Outside of the newsroom, she's always hunting for a new book to read.