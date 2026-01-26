Alberto Silva, producer

Alberto Silva Fernandez joins ABC-7 as a producer. Alberto is a proud graduate from The University of Texas at El Paso with a Bachelors in Multimedia Journalism and a Minor in Sociology. Alberto grew up here in El Paso graduating from Montwood High School and being an active part of the yearbook program where he fell in love with photography and journalism.

During his time in college Alberto worked as the Photo Editor and Editor in Chief of the student newspaper The Prospector. After his time in student media Alberto worked as photojournalism intern at the El Paso Times from April to December of 2023. In the Summer of 2024 Alberto received the Buster Haas Minority Internship Scholarship as well as the 2024 Annette Rainville Internship award which allowed him to intern at The Fort Worth Report as a Multimedia Fellow.

While at UTEP Alberto was an active member of the student NAHJ chapter serving as President and Vice President of the organization. Helping other Hispanic journalist find opportunities and scholarships as well as attending the annual NAHJ conference.