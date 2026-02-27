Katrina Villarreal, producer

Katrina Villarreal is from El Paso, Texas. She received her Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Theatre from UTEP and received a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

She developed a love for sports at a young age when her brother introduced her to football; she and her brother were always watching football and made sure to never miss a game no matter who was playing. She began her journalistic career at UTEP working for the student newspaper, The Prospector as a staff reporter and later as the multimedia editor. Reporting for The Prospector was when she found a passion for writing and reporting in sports.

Katrina is the first in her family to earn a Master's degree. Outside of work, she enjoys going to the movies, concerts and reading.