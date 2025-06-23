Ilyhanee Robles, weather forecaster / multimedia journalist

Ilyhanee Robles is proud to serve her hometown as the newest Weather Anchor and Multimedia Journalist at KVIA ABC-7. Raised in El Paso, she brings a deep connection to the Borderland and a unique blend of science, storytelling, and community engagement to the StormTRACK Weather Team.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geological Sciences with honors from The University of Texas at El Paso and an Associate’s degree in Biology. During her academic career, she participated in a NASA-funded research project studying stable isotopes to better understand biochemical processes—ranging from individual cells to global environmental cycles, and from the present day to Earth’s distant past. Her scientific background gives her a strong foundation in weather and climate systems, which she now brings to life on-air through clear, engaging, and informative forecasts.

Beyond the newsroom, Ilyhanee is also an experienced public speaker, walking and confidence coach. She has spent years helping individuals find their voice, refine their presence, and shine in life.

As a multimedia journalist, she is passionate about telling impactful stories that highlight the heart of the community. Whether reporting in the field or presenting the weather, she aims to educate and uplift the community.

In her free time, Ilyhanee enjoys coaching pageant contestants, dominating board games as an avid Catan player, and binge-watching her favorite series. She’s thrilled to combine her love of science, communication, and connection to serve the Borderland with pride and purpose.