ABC-7’s editorial approach to covering the 2026 midterm election

ABC-7's goal is to produce accurate, transparent, and balanced coverage for members of an engaged and informed local electorate.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Truth, trust and transparency are the guiding principles the ABC-7 news team is

prioritizing in our coverage of the 2026 midterm election.

As watchdogs for our community, we will focus on local, county and state races, while working in

tandem with our network partners to cover the balance of power in the United States Congress and gubernatorial races.

Our Coverage Priorities

As an independent newsgathering organization, we have developed a list of six coverage priorities to

guide our political reporting. The list was derived from audience feedback and internal newsroom

discussion, and will take priority over orchestrated campaign events organized by individual campaigns

Crime Economy Education As part of our commitment

to covering public safety, we

will track which violent

crimes are being committed,

and where.



We will ask candidates

about crime trends and their

plans for addressing and

funding public safety

concerns. As part of our commitment

to covering public safety, we

will track which violent

crimes are being committed,

and where.



We will ask candidates

about crime trends and their

plans for addressing and

funding public safety

concerns. School funding, classroom

sizes and lesson plans all

impact a child’s ability to

learn and excel. Our

coverage will cover

everything from the

classroom to the school

board meeting room. Health Care Housing Immigration Access to affordable health

care, prescription drug costs

and unexpected medical

bills continue to impact

personal pocketbooks.

We will explore each of the

issues, along with solutions

to help improve healthy

living. Availability and affordability

remain obstacles for many

would-be homeowners.



At the same time, the

number of people

experiencing homelessness

is also increasing.



We will report on specific

plans to address each

issue. Immigration, deportation,

trade and tariff policies

continue to impact

communities beyond the

border states.



City and county budgets are

stressed with added

expenses and receive

inconsistent aid from the

federal government.

We will report on the search

for solutions at local, county,

state and federal levels.

Earning Trust Through Transparency

While it is impossible to plan for every potential coverage scenario, it is our intention is to explain our

overall editorial approach and priorities.

To maintain continuity in our coverage, we will take a “beat” approach by assigning specific

reporters to cover individual candidates and issues; this will allow our team of journalists to immerse

themselves in the subject matter leading up to election day. While it may not always be possible to

schedule with 100% consistency, we will do our best.

In our TV and digital stories, we will clearly attribute sources of all data and documentation included

in the report (and include hyperlinks when available).

in the report (and include hyperlinks when available). When we interview a candidate, or spokesperson for an issue, we will post the full, unedited video

version of the interview, as well as a written transcription on our website and news app. If/when

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are used to transcribe lengthy interviews, we will disclose that fact in

an Editor’s Note.

version of the interview, as well as a written transcription on our website and news app. If/when Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are used to transcribe lengthy interviews, we will disclose that fact in an Editor’s Note. If/when AI tools are used to assist our storytelling process, we will be transparent in disclosing how

and why the tools were utilized, and confirm that all material was reviewed by a human editor prior

to publication and/or broadcast.

and why the tools were utilized, and confirm that all material was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication and/or broadcast. When covering multiple candidates running for the same race, we will attempt to fairly compare

each by asking the same (or similar) questions and by allowing equal time for each response.

each by asking the same (or similar) questions and by allowing equal time for each response. If a candidate chooses not to answer a direct question from one of our reporters, we will make a

respectful second attempt to ask the question again. If the candidate selects to not answer a

second time, we may choose to not include his/her response in our edited story (the full interview

will remain available online).

respectful second attempt to ask the question again. If the candidate selects to not answer a second time, we may choose to not include his/her response in our edited story (the full interview will remain available online). If we choose to interview a political expert, it will be so the individual can help explain a complex

issue without taking a political position. We will thoroughly vet the individual’s background and

explain why the interview is important/relevant.

issue without taking a political position. We will thoroughly vet the individual’s background and explain why the interview is important/relevant. When we stream or air a scheduled candidate speech, we will request a hard copy in advance and,

when provided, post it with the archived video of the speech.

We will also publish an online Voter’s Guide to help you do your own research on the candidates and

issues that will be on November’s ballot. The Voter’s Guide will include widgets to partner resources

that allow you to register to vote/check your registration status, and see what is on your ballot.



Tracking polls (aka “horse race” polls) may be included as a springboard into an in-depth report or to

add context within a story. Here are links to the polls we will be monitoring, including those used by the

broadcast networks.

Producing Accurate & Unbiased Coverage

According to the American Psychological Association, implicit bias “is a negative attitude, of which one

is not consciously aware, against a specific social group. Implicit bias is thought to be shaped by

experience and based on learned associations between particular qualities and social categories,

including race and/or gender. Individuals’ perceptions and behaviors can be influenced by the implicit

biases they hold, even if they are unaware they hold such biases.”

Awareness and knowledge of the potential for implicit bias are our best defenses against it influencing

our reporting. We have already adopted the following best practices from the Center for Racial Justice

Innovation into our companywide editorial guidelines, and will apply them to our political coverage:

Avoid stereotypes

Use a multiracial lens, and consider all communities of color.

Focus on actions and impacts, rather than attitudes and intentions.

Ensure headlines, images, captions and graphics are fair and responsible in their depiction of

people (of color), and coverage of the issues.

We will also assign reporters to fact-check statements made by candidates during campaign

appearances and in advertising messages paid for by individual campaigns and/or political action

committees. Fact-check reporting will include attribution to the sources used to confirm or contradict

candidate statements, and we will also include information about who is paying for advertising

messages.

All ABC-7 content is protected by copyright and we do not allow any of our published or broadcast

content to be used in any political advertisements that might be produced, distributed and/or paid for by

any outside entity including candidates, issue supporters or political action committees.

Get Engaged and Informed by Checking Our Online Voter’s Guide

To track the stories that are most important to you, we invite you to create a user profile on our website by clicking the bell icon at the bottom right of your screen. Here are the benefits of creating an account: