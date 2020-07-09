El Paso reaches 145 virus deaths; 350 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus death and 350 new cases Thursday morning.

It's the second day in a row that El Paso has reported more than 300 cases. The county set a record Wednesday with 393 cases.

The health department identified the victim as a woman in her 80s with no underlying conditions.

The death toll now stands at 145.

There have now been 8,385 confirmed cases, of those 3,085 are considered active -- which is a new all-time high. There have now been 5,155 confirmed recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased for the first time in weeks, from 259 to 258. However, the number of patients needing intensive care increased from 75 to 81. There are 33 patients on ventilators.

