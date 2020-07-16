El Paso’s Deadliest Virus Day: 14 deaths, 340 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Health Department reported a record 14 new coronavirus deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll now stands at 173. The previous record for most deaths in a day was eight, back on May 27.

The Department of Public Health announced the victims were:

· 2 females in their 70s

· 1 male in his 70s

· 1 female in her 80s

· 4 males in their 80s

· 4 females in their 90s

· 2 males in their 90s

All of the victims had underlying health conditions.

“We continue to be saddened by the ongoing loss of lives, and send our deepest condolences to the family members of these fourteen individuals,” El Paso's Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “We are also very concerned by the spike in new cases and the number of people requiring hospitalization seen over the last several days."

The Department of Public Health also reported 340 new cases. There have now been 10,638 confirmed cases in El Paso County. The number of active cases now stands at 3,708.

There have been 6,757 reported recoveries. Health officials said about 63.5 percent of people who have tested positive have now recovered in El Paso County.

Hospitalizations decreased from 287 to 272. But, the number of patients in El Paso ICU's increased to 100, which is a record-high. There are 39 patients on ventilators.

