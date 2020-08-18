5 new virus deaths reported in El Paso; more delayed testing results announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Public Health officials announced five new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 366 in El Paso County.

The victims ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s, all with underlying health conditions.

The health department announced 141 new cases, and 55 additional "delayed local results."

These retroactive positive results were provided by the state, which has managed numerous testing sites across El Paso at the city's request.

El Paso has now had 18,682 confirmed cases, with 13,770 reported recoveries. There are 4,546 known active cases, which is just shy of the record-high.

Hospitalizations increased from 142 to 160. The number of patients in the ICU now stands at 57. There are 33 patients on ventilators.

