El Paso breaks active cases record for 8th day in a row; 1 new virus death

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday morning.

Health officials also announced 353 new cases and 150 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. This is the first time El Paso has seen a triple-digit increase delayed results since late August.

For the eighth straight day, the county set a record for known active cases with 6,539. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 29,887 confirmed cases and 22,662 reported recoveries.

El Paso also set a record for hospitalizations with 353 on Tuesday. The latest hospitalization numbers have not yet been released.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here

.