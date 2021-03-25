Skip to Content
Man seriously hurt after stabbing during ‘family disturbance’ incident in El Paso’s lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a 33-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital after a family disturbance incident.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Padilla Drive. That's a few blocks away from Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.

El Paso police said the uncle of the victim is in custody.

An emergency dispatcher said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso police are still on scene.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

