Man seriously hurt after stabbing during ‘family disturbance’ incident in El Paso’s lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a 33-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital after a family disturbance incident.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Padilla Drive. That's a few blocks away from Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.
El Paso police said the uncle of the victim is in custody.
An emergency dispatcher said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
El Paso police are still on scene.
This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
Comments
5 Comments
These people are fascinated with stabbings!
Maybe biden needs to BAN SHARP OBJECTS!!!
More senseless knife violence. There needs to be better background checks and tighter controls on knife sales. And we need to ban assault knives immediately. Who needs a knife with a blade longer than 1/2 inch?
BAN ASSAULT KNIVES
Let’s just ban democrats. By doing so 90% of this countries problems disappear.