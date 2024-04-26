Person breaks visitor protocol, causes Bowie High School to activate safety measure
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bowie High School is no longer on hold protocol. El Paso ISD put the school under the protocol for about 30 minutes Friday morning "due to an incident on campus involving an individual not in compliance with visitor protocols."
District police say there was no danger to students or staff. The school is back open now.
The district released the following statement.
"Bowie High School enacted a Hold protocol for approximately 30 minutes Friday morning due to an incident on campus involving an individual not in compliance with visitor protocols. El Paso ISD Police Services and campus administration swiftly investigated the incident and lifted the security protocol after determining there was no danger to students or staff. Normal operations have resumed and, as a precaution, El Paso ISD Police will maintain a presence at Bowie throughout the day."