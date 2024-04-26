Skip to Content
Top Stories

Person breaks visitor protocol, causes Bowie High School to activate safety measure

By
New
Published 10:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bowie High School is no longer on hold protocol. El Paso ISD put the school under the protocol for about 30 minutes Friday morning "due to an incident on campus involving an individual not in compliance with visitor protocols."

District police say there was no danger to students or staff. The school is back open now.

The district released the following statement.

"Bowie High School enacted a Hold protocol for approximately 30 minutes Friday morning due to an incident on campus involving an individual not in compliance with visitor protocols. El Paso ISD Police Services and campus administration swiftly investigated the incident and lifted the security protocol after determining there was no danger to students or staff. Normal operations have resumed and, as a precaution, El Paso ISD Police will maintain a presence at Bowie throughout the day."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content