8 virus deaths, 202 new cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 202 new cases Tuesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,433, with 91 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,203 an increase of 74 from Monday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 151 (-1), with 52 (-8) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 130,457 confirmed cases and 125,664 reported recoveries in El Paso.

