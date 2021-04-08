Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:58 am
Published 3:45 am

Police search for suspect after woman found murdered in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Red police tape cordons off the scene of a murder in El Paso's Lower Valley.
KVIA
Red police tape cordons off the scene of a murder in El Paso's Lower Valley.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the murder of a woman in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Police were called out to a report of an assault late Wednesday night on the 100 block of Malaga Pl.

A spokesman for the department said when officers arrived they found a woman who was unresponsive. The department did not specify what sort of injuries she had sustained.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

El Paso police said they currently do not have a suspect, but that there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (915)-832-4400.

Crime / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content