Police search for suspect after woman found murdered in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the murder of a woman in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Police were called out to a report of an assault late Wednesday night on the 100 block of Malaga Pl.

A spokesman for the department said when officers arrived they found a woman who was unresponsive. The department did not specify what sort of injuries she had sustained.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

El Paso police said they currently do not have a suspect, but that there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (915)-832-4400.