today at 8:09 AM
Star Trek’s Captain Kirk rocketing into space next week on Blue Origin vessel

Actor William Shatner will be will blast off on a Blue Origin capsule on Oct. 12, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company announced.
Keith McDuffee / CC BY 2.0 -- MGN Online
By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

Associated Press

