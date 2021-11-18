UTEP students told to shelter in place after reports of suspect with weapons heading to campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso sent out a warning to students telling them to shelter in place early Thursday morning, after the school received reports of an armed suspect heading to campus.

Students and faculty received a message that read, "Dangerous Situation -- EPPD advises that suicidal suspect on drugs with weapon is on his way to UTEP, shelter in place."

A spokesman for the school confirmed the warning message is legitimate, but could not provide any more information at the moment.

The message was sent just after 7 a.m.

