El Paso Health Dept. opens new Covid-19 infusion treatment center to meet demand

EL PASO, Texas -- As cases continue climb across the Borderland, El Paso's Health Department is hoping to expand it's efforts in helping people suffering the virus stay out of the hospital by opening a new infusion center.

The new Regional Infusion Center opened Tuesday at the city's Covid-19 Clinic located on 9341 Alameda in the lower valley.

The center is an expansion of the Hospitals of Providence infusion center that was seeing a dramatic increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment. The Texas Department of State Health Services is assisting the city's health dept. to help treat El Pasoans.

The center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Patients will need a doctor's referral.

The health department said infusion mobile teams will also be on hand to treat those that cannot physically make it to the center.

Patients who need more information call DSHS's Texas infusion hotline at 1-800-742-5990.

If you cannot get a hold of your doctor and need that mobile infusion team to get to you, you can also call the hotline to receive telemedicine from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also go to epstrong.org for more information on the antibody treatment.

The city said on top of this, it's expanding it's testing efforts. The drive-thru testing site at Nations Tobin Park will reopen and other sites will now be open seven days a week to provide free Covid-19 testing starting Dec. 12.

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive) Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Dr. Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



COVID-19 testing is also available 6 days a week at the Don Haskins site, 7400 High Ridge. Monday throug Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.