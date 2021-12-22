Power restored to more than 3,600 homes after pickup truck crashes into electrical pole in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 3,600 El Paso Electric customers were without power early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into an electrical pole in Socorro.

It happened at around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Montreal Circle and Old Hueco Tanks Road.

Police were blocking off the intersection as they investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt.

El Paso Electric's Outage map indicated that power was restored to customers just before 5 a.m.