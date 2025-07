EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of El Paso's COMSAR team were called out just after 9 a.m. Sunday to a rock climbing area near Thunderbird Dr. in West El Paso.

El Paso Fire received reports of a person who suffered a fall and hit their head.

COMSAR successfully brought the patient down the mountain and FireSTAR took the patient to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.