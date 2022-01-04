New year, new set; El Paso’s ABC-7 debuts state-of-the-art broadcast studio experience

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's top news leader, KVIA-TV, bursts into 2022 with a brand new state-of-the-art set, elevating the television news-watching experience for Borderland viewers.

The new set at ABC-7 incorporates the look and feel of the Borderland through enhanced graphics, adjustable lighting and multiple monitors that can deliver a more visual experience compared to standard television broadcasts.

"For the first time in a quarter-century, ABC-7 unveils a vibrant, completely new studio set today. Rich with color, desert landscapes, new monitors, lighting and flooring, this set provides a great backdrop for the already top-rated ABC-7 news team. We salute our ownership, the Bradley family in Missouri for investing in a product to better serve our Borderland viewers," said Kevin Lovell, KVIA-TV general manager.

The Bradley family founded News-Press & Gazette, a 4th generation diversified company cemented on journalism with 10 broadcast properties in the Midwest, Southwest and West Coast, along with multiple newspapers in the Midwest. The broadcast division owns or operates 45 TV network affiliates, 4 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. NPG stations are No. 1 in local news in most of their markets due to their deep commitment to local news, information and community service in each community.

NPG's investment in KVIA-TV is very sizeable. Viewers in the Borderland will notice a complete, top-to-bottom redesign. The new technology will provide viewers with a much richer storytelling experience that will bring them closer to the type of enhanced news experience they've come to expect from the area's news leader.

For the past two months, ABC-7 newscasts were delivered through a series of temporary sets in order to make room for the construction.

In the coming weeks, viewers will notice newscasts evolving and elevating the storytelling experience as the ABC-7 crews maximize the new technology for viewers. Download the KVIA news app now to stay on top of all the latest developments and get notifications to newscast livestreams.